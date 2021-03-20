WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Apartment Gardening” by Amy Pennington
You don’t need a huge plot of land when this ebook will show you how to save money by growing the things you would normally buy at the grocery store inside any space. Using things like window boxes, planter boxes, jars, bins and more you’ll learn that every space is plantable even if you only have a few feet or a few window sills.
“Ask Ciscoe by” Ciscoe Morris
In this ebook, master gardener, certified arborist and teacher at University of Washington’s Center for Urban Horticulture Ciscoe Morris answers 400 of the most interesting, oft-asked, most urgent and puzzling gardening questions. He addresses a full range of issues from ornamental gardening to trees and vegetables, weeds and more.
“Straw Bale Gardens Complete” by Joel Carsten
Introduced in 2013, the reception and enthusiasm for straw bale gardening has been revolutionary. This ebook promises to show you the techniques that allow you to grow vegetables anyway, earlier in the year, with no weeding. With nearly 50 pages of all new advice and photos there is even more information to help you get your straw bale garden growing.