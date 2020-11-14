LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“There’s a skeleton inside you!” by Idan Ben-Barak and Julian Frost.
Join Quog and Oort as they discover all the inner workings of the human body. In this silly nonfiction picture book, children are introduced to bones, nerves, muscles and more. Check this book out for your inquisitive kiddo.
“A World of Opposites” by Gray Malin
This book provides a short and sweet introduction to opposites through photographs for your littlest readers. The theme of this book comes to live with photographer Gray Malin, who traveled the world to snap these photos. Not only will your child learn about opposites, they will also discover the beautiful vastness of the world.
“B is for ballet: A Dance Alphabet” by John Robert Allman with illustrations by Rachael Dean.
Get ready to dance through the alphabet with the American Ballet Theatre in this new ABC picture book. With rich illustrations your children won’t only learn ballet vocabulary, they will also learn about famous ballet dancers and shows.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Mayflower” by Nathanial Philbrick
This is the story of the Pilgrims and the Plymouth Colony as they started their 55-year, epic journey that started in peril and ended in war, when New England erupted in a bloody conflict that nearly wiped out all the English colonies and many Native Americans.
“Thanksgiving” by Ellen Cooney
This dramatic and highly inventive novel presents the story of one family through many generations as Thanksgiving dinner is prepared. It is a fictional story entwined with historical events that make the story come alive and the reader feel like they are a member of the family.
“The Thanksgiving Storybook” by Edward Everett Hale
This book is a unique collection of more than 60 holiday tales and poems by many well-known poets and authors. It includes works by Louisa May Alcott, Fannie Brown, E.S. Brooks and George Eliot, just to name a few.