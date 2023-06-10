Two former female spies, bound together by their past, risk everything to hunt down an infamous Nazi doctor in the aftermath of World War II. Discovering a web of terrible secrets, they must put themselves in grave danger to finally secure justice and protect the ones they love.
“Survivors Club” by Michael Bornstein
In 1945, in a now-famous piece of archival footage, 4-year-old Michael Bornstein was filmed by Soviet soldiers as he was carried out of Auschwitz in his grandmother’s arms. Survivors Club tells the unforgettable story of how a father’s courageous wit, a mother’s fierce love, and one perfectly timed illness saved Michael’s life, and how others in his family from Zarki, Poland, dodged death at the hands of the Nazis time and again with incredible deftness.
“Seven Stones to Stand or Fall” by Diana Gabaldon
Filling in mesmerizing chapters in the lives of characters readers have followed over the course of thousands of pages, Gabaldon’s genius is on full display throughout this must-have collection.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs” by Mary Louise Kelly
Known for hosting NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Mary Louise Kelly talks about parenthood and the end of do-overs in this funny and relatable memoir. Kelly explains that while putting things off is easy to do, it’s important for parents to remember that childhood doesn’t last forever.
“The Best Strangers in the World: Stories From a Life Spent Listening” by Ari Shapiro
Another host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Ari Shapiro shares a love letter to journalism in this witty and honest memoir. In a series of essays, Shapiro recounts his various travels and highlights the importance of listening to each other.
“Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture” by Virginia Sole-Smith
In this well-researched and groundbreaking book, journalist Sole-Smith tackles topics like diet culture, body image, and how parents can talk to their kids about weight and self-worth. Sole-Smith also offers strategies for parents on how they can begin these conversations and take steps towards a weight-inclusive world.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Simple Comforts Step-by-Step Instant Pot” by Jeffrey Eisner
These step-by-step cookbooks have easy to follow instructions with photos that really break down each recipe and make it accessible. Eisner has a series of step-by-step cookbooks. The recipes span the world and some utilize branded sauces that simplify the recipe process further. Available in print.
“You Could Make This Place Beautiful” by Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith’s poetry books, “Keep Moving” and “Goldenrod,” reflect her vulnerable heart as poetry that leaves the reader wondering more about her life. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful” is Smith’s memoir that tells of the anguish, anger, heartbreak, growth and seismic life shifts behind her poetry. Available in print.
“Project 562” by Matika Wilbur
Project 562 is the culmination of a decade-long road trip to visit, photograph, interview and connect with the 562 federally recognized Native American Tribal nations. Traversing 600,000 miles across all fifty states, Matika Wilbur looks at this indigenous landscape and its native peoples through the lens of lived experience and the vast expanse of representation needed to truly reflect and protect it. Available in print and is on order.