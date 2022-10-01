WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook” by American’s Test Kitchen
As the air grows chillier and nights longer, these dishes draw us to the table and the warmth of an active kitchen: Slow-simmered dishes like Cider-Braised Pork Roast, cheesy weeknight pasta like Unstuffed Shells with Butternut Squash, or a crusty bread like Fig and Fennel Bread. When the flavors of summer fade, autumn and winter fruits and vegetables can be just as bold and bountiful.
“Food for Life” by Laila Ali
In Ali’s kitchen, nutrition is king, but flavor is queen. In her debut cookbook, Ali shows you how to make knockout meals in ways that work with your busy and demanding life, so you can eat healthy, delicious food without feeling hungry. “Food for Life” shares more than 100 of Ali’s favorite recipes. Whether you’re new to cooking, busy feeding a family or ready to eat healthier, “Food for Life” will be your guidebook!
“The Soup & Bread Cookbook” by Beatrice Ojakangas
This broad collection of soups, broths, bisques, and chowders ranges from summer coolers and hearty, warming stews to smooth, creamy soups and fiery broths. Organized by season and complemented by evocative photographs, “The Soup & Bread Cookbook” is an ideal volume for anyone who takes comfort in the essential pleasures of a bowl of soup and warm bread.
“I am Dolly Parton” by Brad Meltzer
Get to know one of the legends of country music, Dolly Parton. Learn about Parton’s early life, the struggles she overcame, her amazing music career and her work as a reading advocate and philanthropist. This juvenile nonfiction book features a timeline of Parton’s life, photos of herself, graphic novel illustrations and lots of fun facts about this legendary artist. Available in print.
This musical juvenile nonfiction book is part of the “Great Lives in Graphics” series and features a bold, colorful, graphic illustration style to profile this famous musical prodigy. Readers can gain a colorful snapshot of his life and the world in which he grew up while also educating them on everything from the history of music to the Age of Enlightenment. The infographic illustrations relate lesser known facts and trivia in a fresh, visual style. Available in print.
“There’s a Rock Concert in my Bedroom” by Kevin and Danielle Jonas
International music star Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, combine to create a rock ‘n’ roll, groovy picture book about the joy of music, the power of family and facing your fears. Emma loves music, and when she gets the opportunity to perform in the school talent show, at first, she’s excited. But as the day of the talent show approaches Emma gets more and more anxious. Can her loving family help her overcome her fears and help her take the stage? The text features ample use of onomatopoeias which lead to a fun, interactive read-aloud experience. Available in print.
“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
In this riveting memoir by a former child actor, McCurdy details the struggles and complicated relationship she had with her overbearing and abusive mother. Heartbreaking and full of dark humor, this memoir tells the story of McCurdy’s resilience as she regains her independence and embarks on a journey of recovery.
“Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crimes of Two Midwestern Girls” by Kathleen Hale
Hale tells the true story of the 2014 Slenderman stabbing in this well researched account, including court transcripts, police reports and interviews. Diving into an often overlooked aspect of the case, Hale also tackles the role that mental illness played in the crime and its aftermath.
“Gangsters of Capitalism: Smedley Butler, the Marines, and the Making and Breaking of America’s Empire” by Jonathan M. Katz
Told through the story of Smedley Butler, a complicated Marine with an extraordinary life, Katz outlines a larger tale of America’s journey to global power. Through personal letters of Butler and those close to him, Katz tells a story that expands across the globe and gives readers a glimpse at a period of history not often taught.