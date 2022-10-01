WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT

“The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook” by American’s Test Kitchen

As the air grows chillier and nights longer, these dishes draw us to the table and the warmth of an active kitchen: Slow-simmered dishes like Cider-Braised Pork Roast, cheesy weeknight pasta like Unstuffed Shells with Butternut Squash, or a crusty bread like Fig and Fennel Bread. When the flavors of summer fade, autumn and winter fruits and vegetables can be just as bold and bountiful.

Tags

Recommended for you