LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“How Fast Is the Flash” by Vicky Armstrong
“How Fast Is the Flash” is an early reader book for budding comic book enthusiasts. Composed of easy to read facts about the characteristics and plot of the Flash saga, this book is sure to inspire young readers interested in superheroes.
“Maddie and Mabel” by Kari Allen, illustrated by Tatjanan Mai-Wysss
This early reader is the sweet story of two sisters who are also friends. Early readers follow Maggie and Mabel through a series of falling–outs and making-ups that illustrate the importance of working together.
“Doggo and Pupper Save the World” by Katherine Applegate and illustrated by Charlie Alder
This story is another exciting adventure of two dog helpers. When they meet a baby bird in trouble they are determined to help. But Doggo and Pupper must overcome their own worries and fears.
“The Lonely Stories: 22 Celebrated Writers on the Joys & Struggles of Being Alone” edited by Natalie Eve Garrett
An essay collection exploring the struggles, joys and transformation of being alone by 22 literary writers including Lev Grossman, Jhumpa Lahiri, Lena Dunham, Jesmyn War and Anthony Doerr. For anyone who has felt lonely or unseen, especially in light of this pandemic, if you are both longing and emboldened by solitude; this book will feel cathartic. Available in print.
“The Year of the Horses: a memoir” by Courtney Maum
Depression does not target the weak nor does it sidestep those that lead lives that appear to lack nothing. Courtney Maum’s memoir on her own experience with sadness that persists despite medication and therapy is a reminder that recovering joy is multifaceted. A journey through history and her own life, Maum dusts off her passion for horseback riding and reclaims her power for healing of heart and mind. Available in print.
“Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life” by Alice Wong
Alice Wong is an Asian American disabled activist, community organizer, truth teller and self-described disabled oracle. She has compiled a collection of essays and artwork to illustrate her life. Alice’s writing and life work is to create spaces for disabled people to be in community and conversation with one another and the world. Available in print and as e-book and audio book.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Tales of Alaska and the Yukon” by Frank Oppel
Towering glaciers, endless tundra, caribou and moose foraging through the forests, the seemingly endless Arctic winter nights — these are the images of the frozen North. When Alaska was America’s newest possession and the Yukon was unexplored and considered desolate wasteland, intrepid men and women headed north on voyages of exploration and discovery.
“Tip of the Iceberg” by Mark Adams
Using the state’s intricate public ferry system, the Alaska Marine Highway System, Adams travels 3,000, following the George W. Elder’s itinerary north through Wrangell, Juneau and Glacier Bay, then continuing west into the colder and stranger regions of the Aleutians and the Arctic Circle.
“Winds of Skilak” by Bonnie Rose Ward
A young couple’s adventurous move from the suburbs of Ohio to a remote island on ill-tempered Skilak Lake. Facing sub-freezing temperatures, bears and cabin fever, the Wards find strength in new friends, each other and the awe-inspiring beauty of “the last frontier.”