LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books That Changed Their Lives” by Nancy Pearl and Jeff Schwager
Before our favorite authors became literary legends, they were readers. In this collection, 23 beloved authors share the books that changed their lives and made them who they are. Featured authors include Luis Alberto Urrea, Donna Tartt, Madeline Miller and Amor Towles.
“Monogamy” by Sue Miller
This highly-anticipated work of literary fiction examines grief, both through the loss of a loved one and through betrayal. After the death of her husband of 30 years, Annie discovers that her devoted Graham had been unfaithful.
“Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
From the author of “A Man Called Ove” comes this novel with a mix of drama, mystery and comedy. A hodgepodge group of strangers become hostages at an open house, and no one is quite who they seem.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Woman Who Smashed Codes” by Jason Fagone
This is the incredible true story of the greatest code breaking duo that every lived, an American woman and her husband who invented the modern science of cryptology and used it to confront the modern evils of their time, solving puzzles that unmasked Nazi spies and help to win World War II.
“Saturday Night Widow” by Becky Aikman
This is the true story of six young widowed women who decide to meet once a month to support each other while dealing with their grief and trying to remake their lives. It is the story of how individual people experience grief and transcend loss with humor, resilience and a striving spirit.
“Kabul Beauty School” by Deborah Rodrigues
Soon after the fall of the Taliban in 2001, Rodrigues went to Afghanistan as a part of a group offering humanitarian aid to a war-torn nation. Surrounded by doctors, nurses and therapists she felt like her profession as a hairdresser wouldn’t be much help until she opened a beauty school and gave women the opportunity to become breadwinners and take control of their own destinies.