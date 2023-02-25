“Too Small Tola and the Three Fine Girls” by Atinuke
Too Small Tola and her big heart are back with three more winning stories set in Lagos, Nigeria. Read along as Tola repeatedly saves the day, from recovering lost items to taking care of sick family members, Tola can do it all. Atinuke’s wit is sure to captivate and transport readers to Tola’s close-knit, vibrant community full of lovely characters, with Tola the spunky heroine at the center of it all. Available in print.
“Terry’s Crew”by Terry Crews
Young Terry Crews has a big dream plan in this debut graphic novel: He wants to become a multihyphenate. That means he wants to be an artist-football star-musician, and maybe a NASA scientist too. But with big dreams come big challenges, and Terry is determined to overcome them all with the help of his new friends Rani, a passionate engineer, and Xander, a shy kid with an encyclopedic memory. Available in print.
“Frizzy” by Claribel A. Ortega
Read about Marlene and her hairy struggles in this graphic novel by a New York Times bestselling author. Marlene is a young Dominican girl whose greatest enemy is the hair salon. Through her struggles and triumphs, this heartwarming and gorgeous graphic novel shows the radical power of accepting yourself as you are, frizzy curls and all. Available in print.
“Meet Me in the Margins” by Melissa Ferguson
Savannah Cade, editor at a publishing company run by a romance-despising CEO, is secretly writing a romance novel. After she hides her manuscript in the secret room of the office, she’s dismayed to discover that someone has found it and has written critical notes in the margins. But when her potential publisher’s feedback turns out to be nearly identical to the feedback that had been left in the margins of her manuscript, Savannah finds herself forced to seek the mystery editor’s help after all, and her feelings for them grow with every note passed between them.
“Before and After the Book Deal” by Courtney Maum
Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about publishing but were too afraid to ask is right here in this funny, candid guide. Covering questions ranging from the logistical to the existential (and everything in between), “Before and After the Book Deal” is the definitive guide for anyone who has ever wanted to know what it’s really like to be an author.
“The Roughest Draft” by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka
Three years ago, Katrina Freeling and Nathan Van Huysen were the brightest literary stars on the horizon, their cowritten books topping bestseller lists. But on the heels of their greatest success, they ended their partnership on bad terms. They haven’t spoken since, and never planned to, except they have one final book due on contract. Facing crossroads in their personal and professional lives, they’re forced to reunite.
“Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
While many may be familiar with the image of Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, at their mother’s public funeral, in this memoir Prince Harry tells his own story for the first time and how that grief shaped him. Prince Harry recounts his life from youth to meeting his now wife, Meghan Markle, and ultimately daring to leave the Royal Family.
“Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay
These intimate and timely essays from poet and author Ross Gay explore themes of joy during life’s hardships and the connection between the two. Ada Limón, United States Poet Laureate, praises this book as “proof that the way we carve out room for joy is by acknowledging our constant teacher: sorrow.”
“The Queen: Her Life” by Andrew Morton
In this well-researched biography of Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew Morton shares young Elizabeth Windsor’s journey from her quiet life in the country to becoming Queen at only 25 years old. Morton explores the challenges that Queen Elizabeth faced as a ruler and from her own family as he tells the story of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.