“Dear Henry, Love Edith” by Becca Kinzer

In this romantic comedy of mistaken identity, Henry Hobbes believes that he has an elderly widow as his new houseguest for the summer. The truth, however, is that Edith Sherman is actually in her 30s and in town for a temporary nursing assignment. While she works nights and Henry works days, the two communicate by leaving each other short notes that soon turn into long and vulnerable letters.