In this romantic comedy of mistaken identity, Henry Hobbes believes that he has an elderly widow as his new houseguest for the summer. The truth, however, is that Edith Sherman is actually in her 30s and in town for a temporary nursing assignment. While she works nights and Henry works days, the two communicate by leaving each other short notes that soon turn into long and vulnerable letters.
“Red Queen” by Juan Gómez-Jurado
Antonia Scott has a unique ability to reconstruct and solve baffling crimes better than anyone else, however, she doesn’t want to leave her apartment anymore, let alone use her gift after a personal trauma. When an opportunity comes up to save his career and name, disgraced police officer Jon Gutierrez is desperate for Antonia to come out of retirement and help solve the case.
“Daughters of Nantucket” by Julie Gerstenblatt
Eliza struggles with financial trouble, Meg works to relocate her store to Main Street and Maria is trying to hide her heart’s secret wishes. Set in 1846 Nantucket, these three courageous women are forced to evaluate their priorities and possessions when a fire breaks out in town and threatens to burn everything they own.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Curator” by Owen King
One of the most highly anticipated science fiction and fantasy books of 2023. In a world where cats are revered as priestly religious figures, criminals are nobility. This story exists in a city divided and a nation on the verge of collapse. King conjures up the most unique and breathtakingly curious world with driven characters that are unstoppable. Available in print.
“In Memoriam” by Alice Winn
In this debut novel, the juxtaposition of wartime experience is riveting and shocking. Set in 1914, a page-turning historical fiction that shows the grim reality of war versus the deceptive curiosity of the onlookers from a safe and privileged distance. A story of great tragedy and young love that is dizzying, dazzling and heart wrenching. Available in print.
“Cascadia Field Guide,” edited by Elizabeth Bradfield, CMarie Fuhrman and Derek Sheffield
The intersection of art, ecology and poetry spread across the landscape of the bioregion known as Cascadia. More than a 100 writers, poets and artists unfurl the wonders of the natural history of a place that features more than 120 other interconnected beings from the rivers, mountains, prairies, forests and seas. This book includes the writing and artwork of residents of eastern Washington including Pullman and Moscow. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Lore Olympus” by Rachel Smythe
Scandalous gossip, wild parties, and forbidden love — witness what the gods do after dark in this stylish and contemporary reimagining of one of mythology’s most well-known stories from creator Rachel Smythe in this sharply perceptive and romantic graphic novel.
“Berlin” by Jason Lutes
The city itself is the central protagonist in this historical fiction and graphic novel. Lavish salons, crumbling sidewalks, dusty attics, and train stations: all these places come alive in Lutes’ masterful hand. Devastatingly relevant and beautifully told, “Berlin” is one of the great epics of the comics medium.
“The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel” by Margaret Atwood
Provocative, startling, prophetic, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has long been a global phenomenon. With this stunning graphic novel adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s modern classic, beautifully realized by artist Renee Nault, the terrifying reality of Gilead has been brought to vivid life like never before.