LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“D (A Tale of Two Worlds)” by Michel Faber
This magical realism fantasy novel has gained praise from two giants of the genres, Neil Gaiman and Diane Setterfield. Dhai Kilo is 13 years old, and having been adopted from Somaliland as a young child, she is the only Black girl living in her small, coastal town in England. When the letter “D” mysteriously disappears from the English language, she embarks on a magical adventure that spans two worlds to restore it.
“The Garden of Promises and Lies” by Paula Brackston
The third book in the “Little Shop of Found Things” series, this historical fiction fantasy will appeal to fans of the “Outlander” series. Xanthe Westlake is a reluctant time-traveler. As a Spinner, beautiful historic objects call out to her and propel her through time, but traveling this way is not without consequence.
“How to Fail at Flirting” by Denise Williams
In this Own Voices diverse romance, Naya Turner, a type-A professor, attempts to let loose for an evening. What she intended to be a fling to help her move past an abusive relationship and distract her from her stressful job gets both emotionally and professionally complicated. This steamy romance is witty and contains emotional depth.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Noel Letters” by Richard Paul Evans
After nearly two decades, a woman returns to her childhood home to see her estranged, dying father. What she believed would be a brief visit turns into something more as she inherits the bookstore her father fought to keep alive. Shortly after taking over the bookstore she starts receiving anonymous letters that change how she sees the past and the future.
“Let is Snow” by Nancy Thayer
Christina Antonioni is preparing for the holidays at her Nantucket toy shop, unpacking last-minute shipments for her loyal customers. But when her Scrooge of a landlord raises her rent, it seems nearly impossible for her to stay in business. With the help of her landlord’s granddaughter and the granddaughter’s very handsome uncle, Christina may have her best Christmas ever.
“The Darling Dahlias and the Poinsettia Puzzle” by Susan Wittig Albert
It is Christmas 1934, and the Darling Alabama Garden Club is facing a couple of tough Christmas puzzles. Their story reminds us that friends offer the best of themselves to each other, that community is what holds us together and that puzzles are sometimes … well, puzzling.