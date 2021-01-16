WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“I’m Your Huckleberry” by Val Kilmer
In this memoir, actor Val Kilmer shares the stories behind his most beloved role, reminisces about his career and love life and reveals the truth behind his health struggles.
“The Lincoln Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer
Everyone knows that Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865, but how many know that there was a previous, unsuccessful attempt on his life? Four years earlier, in 1861, members of a pro-southern secret society that didn’t want an antislavery president in the White House planned to assassinate him in the train he was riding in on the way to his inauguration.
“When Time Stopped” by Ariana Neumann
In this moving memoir, Ariana Neumann, dives into the secrets of her father’s past; years spent hiding in plain sight in war-torn Berlin, the annihilation of dozens of family members in the Holocaust and his courageous choice to start anew.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Dandelion’s Dream,” by Yoko Tanaka.
In this imaginative, wordless book, a budding dandelion grows into a real lion. Readers will have a great time creating Lion’s story as he meets different friends and goes on different adventures. Read it again and again to discover new story elements and encourage your child to develop their own storytelling skills.
“Oliver the Curious Owl,” by Chad Otis
Oliver has spent his whole life in his big tree with his family. But, like most children, he is curious about the world and has lots of questions: who, what, where, when, why. When Oliver meets a new friend, Bug, his adventure begins – and it is beautiful.
“Unstoppable!” written by Adam Rex; illustrated by Laura Park
Children and grownups alike will laugh out loud at this silly picture book featuring a humorous cast of characters. All animals have their talents: birds can fly, crabs can pinch, turtles can swim – and these animals have teamed up to become unstoppable. Get ready to meet Birdraburtle, Turbearbircrab and others.