LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Set in Mexico in the 1950s, this terrifying and spellbinding Own Voices magical realism and gothic horror novel is one of this summer’s most hotly anticipated releases. This beautiful twist on a haunted house story is both intense and important.
“Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan
From the author of “Crazy Rich Asians” comes a humorous and enthralling modernized retelling of E.M. Forster’s “A Room with a View.” This highly anticipated romance is brimming with satire.
“Head Over Heels” by Hannah Orenstein
This gymnastics-themed romantic comedy may help fill the void for those who are feeling the absence of the Summer Olympic Games this year. Though overall witty and lighthearted, this novel touches on the challenges Olympic gymnasts face, including abusive coaches.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Valiant Ambition” by Nathanial Philbrick
In September 1776, the vulnerable Continental Army under an unsure General George Washington evacuated New York after a devastating defeat. Four years later, Washington had vanquished his demons. This e-book is a portrait of a nation in crisis and the war that gave birth to a nation.
“Defiant Brides” by Nancy Rubin Stewart
This is the untold story of two Revolutionary-era teenaged women who defied their Loyalist families to marry radical patriots, Henry Knox and Benedict Arnold. Peggy Shippen is remembered as a traitorous bride, and Lucy Flucker marries a poor bookbinder who went on to be a famous general in the Revolutionary War.
“Liberty’s Exiles” by Maya Jansanoff
On Nov. 25, 1783, the last British troops pulled out of New York City, bringing the American Revolution to an end. Patriots celebrated, but for tens of thousands of Loyalists, this spelled worry, not jubilation. One in 40 Americans fled America and sailed to British-owned colonies — this e-book is their story.