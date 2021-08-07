LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Black Water Sister” by Zen Cho
In this fantasy ghost story, Jessamyn Teoh is haunted by the ghost of her grandmother, Ah Ma, who begins possessing her in order to enact revenge. Ah Ma was a spirit medium in life, and now in death, she is using her granddaughter to punish a gang boss who has offended the gods.
“Psychiana Man: A Mail-Order Prophet, His Followers, and the Power of Belief in Hard Times” by Brandon R Schrand
This true crime tale investigates the charlatan Frank Robinson who created the mail-order religion, Psychiana, shortly after the stock market crash that led to the Great Depression. This historical account holds a local interest for many, as Psychiana was based in Moscow.
“The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig
The “New York Times” bestselling author of “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig shares his personal struggles with suicidal depression and insights into resilience in this motivational and encouraging personal growth book. With short chapters filled with witty and uplifting words, this book is intended to be a boost of comfort when needed.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Virtue” by Hermione Hoby
An internship at an elite but fading magazine, transplants Luca to New York City where he finds himself in the midst of an office culture, city and country in the midst of moral and political reckoning. Lured by glamour, desire, attention and connection, Luca is swept up into the personal lives of a married couple. Allegiances are tested and moral consequences emerge in this powerful novel that unveils the danger of privilege and complacency.
“Intimacies” by Katie Kitamura
Intimacies is a provocative, edgy and existential thriller that exposes the complexity of language and humanity. An interpreter arrives at The Hague for a one-year position with the international court. A woman of many languages and identities, she is pulled into a case that demands both personal reckoning and professional accountability of morals. A novel that ultimately questions the existence of boundaries, loyalty and life goals for not only the protagonist but also the reader.
“Afterparties” by Anthony Veasna So
To read Anthony Veasna So’s writing is but a glimpse into the passionate life of an author, artist and comedian whose life ended tragically before this book’s release. In this collection of short stories of Cambodian-American life, the children of refugees shoulder the inherited weight of the Khmer Rouge genocide and grapple with the complexities of race, sexuality, friendship, and family. So’s profoundly intimate and vulnerable writing is deeply cathartic, joyful and raw.