“The Simple Comforts Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner
Comfort food with exceptional flavor, easy preparation and the magical transformation of Instant Pot simplicity. Written by innovative recipe creator and superstar food blogger, here is an Instant Pot cookbook with adaptations for a wide range of gastronomical lifestyles from vegan to keto. Worth taking note of, is the entire chapter featuring recipes using seven ingredients or less. Available in print.
“Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure” by Rinker Buck
Buck does not just write history books. He retraces the trail or river and does it much in the method, style and means that it was first explored. It’s like reliving history from a contemporary experience/voice. “Life on the Mississippi” follows his prior book, “The Oregon Trail,” in a similar style. A memoir of reenactment of an entire journey combining personal narrative, adventure and a history of time and place. Available in print.
“Ammu: Indian Home-Cooking to Nourish Your Soul” by Asma Khan
“Ammu” is a love letter of recipes from Khan to her mother. It is a celebration of Indian home cooking and features recipes not found in our other Indian cookbooks. These recipes serve as memories, family heirlooms and a shared love of food passed from dish to mouth. Ultimately food is a universal language that connects us with our past, present and future that moves beyond borders, oceans and generations. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Oxford Companion to Chess” by David Hooper
Ranging from the earliest myths to the present, this book offers full coverage of all aspects of over-the-board play and correspondence chess, and other forms of telechess. Fully cross-referenced throughout, the 2,600 entries take the reader from laws and strategies to details of the representation of chess in literature, art, theatre and film.
“The Queen’s Gambit” by Walter Tevis
When she is sent to an orphanage at age 8, Beth Harmon soon discovers two ways to escape her surroundings, albeit fleetingly: playing chess and taking the little green pills given to her and the other children to keep them subdued. Before long, it becomes apparent that hers is a prodigious talent, and as she progresses to the top of the U.S. chess rankings, she is able to forge a new life for herself.
“Chess for Dummies” by James Eade
Ever since chess originated in the 17th century in ancient India, it has grown to become recognized as the most ancient, intellectual and cultural game of its time. Its combination of sport, scientific thinking and the elements of art make it one of the most played games in the world. Everything you need to know in order to unearth the game’s secrets.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Attention Hijacked: Using Mindfulness to Reclaim Your Brain from Tech” by Erica B. Marcus
Teens have been hearing “too much screen time” for … well, probably their whole lives. But wait … this book is different. While this book does give teens valuable information on the health effects of tech, it also busts some myths, and challenges teens to look more closely at how they use technology, and how that technology uses them.
“How to Money: Your Ultimate Visual Guide to the Basics of Finance” by Jean Chatzky, Kathryn Tuggle, and the HerMoney Team
Jetting off into the great unknown world of adult life can be intimidating. In “How to Money,” teens are provided with solid life-skill information on everything from making money (you can’t manage what you don’t have), to budgeting, buying that first car, paying for college, investing and lots more.
“The Complete Book for Teen Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchen
This book is sure to inspire teens to get in the kitchen and experiment with the science and art of cooking. All of these recipes have been tested and selected by teens, and are sophisticated enough to inspire, yet approachable enough to build confidence. The cooking instructions are categorized by “beginner,” “intermediate,” and “advanced,” with vegan and vegetarian options as well, so all teens can participate in the joy of cooking.