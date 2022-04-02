LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything” by Kelly Weill
The belief that the Earth is flat has gained momentum in the last five years. Exploring the success of this unlikely conspiracy theory, Weill traces the underpinnings of extremist belief, conviction in the face of uncontested fact, and the human ability to believe just about anything.
“Watergate: A New History” by Garrett M. Graff
Almost five decades later, the Watergate scandal continues to have a significant impact on our world. This definitive history explores the full scope of the scandal, including perspectives from politicians, investigators, journalists, and informants who played a role in the infamous political event.
“Worn: A People’s History of Clothing” by Sofi Thanhauser
This expansive history examines the cultures and memories of our world through the textiles we wear. Focusing on five materials — linen, cotton, silk, synthetics, and wool — Thanhauser effortlessly guides the reader across time and space for a broader and more intimate understanding of the threads that connect our world.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Ronan and the Mermaid: A Tale of Old Ireland” by Marianne McShane
Long ago on the Irish Coast, a monk discovers a boy on the shore, half drowned and surrounded by seals. After the boy recovers, he recalls being saved by a mysterious woman with long golden hair and a beautiful singing voice. The monks recognize this mysterious woman as the legendary mermaid who had wandered the coast for hundreds of years. What could be the boy’s connection to this mystical creature? Featuring captivating prose and watery, sea toned illustrations this picture book evokes the Magical Island from which this story originates. Available as a print book.
“All Our Hidden Gifts” by Caroline O’Donoghue
After finding an eerily accurate deck of tarot cards, Maeve finds herself in high demand as a fortune teller at her school. However, when Maeve’s ex-best friend, Lily, draws an unsettling card called The Housekeeper, and then subsequently disappears, suspicion immediately falls on Maeve. Maeve then sets out to explore her Irish town, locate clues the police can’t find and bring Lily home, even if that means facing The Housekeeper herself. This young adult novel is sure to have you on the edge of your seat as you unravel the clues and divine the cards to solve the mystery with Maeve. Available as a print book.
“A Saint a Day: 365 True Stories of Faith and Heroism” by Meredith Hinds
This juvenile nonfiction book includes fascinating historical stories as it introduces young readers to more than 300 saints who did extraordinary things through the power of their faith. Each of these 365 devotions includes a scripture verse and prayer, a short summary or inspiring story of the saint’s life and an illustration with a water color style and a kid friendly design. Available as a print book.