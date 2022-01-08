WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life” by Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood believes fitness is a lifelong journey, she has to work hard every day to look the way she does. In her book, Underwood shares her secrets with readers, with the ultimate goal of helping you become the strongest version of yourself possible.
Whitman County Library kids activity kit: “Exercise Your Body”
Check out an activity tub full of fun for the whole family, specially designed to get you up, moving and active. Kits include an activity mat, eight bean bags, two jump ropes, a book of jump rope games, a book of 101 skipping songs, a mindfulness activity book and a book of play therapy activities.
Whitman County Library adult activity kit: “Exercise Your Body”
This kit of exercise materials is designed to get you moving, active, and working towards your New Years’ resolution goals. Kits include a deck of exercise cards, a fanny pack, resistance rope, a flat resistance band and a clip-on safety light. Available on a three-week checkout.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Home Ec for Everyone” by Sharon and David Bowers
Remember when shop class and home economics were required? We all learned how to sew an apron, follow recipes, use power tools and build practical things we could use. Those fundamental life skills taught us how to be self-sufficient, independent and do things beyond our comfort zone. “Home Ec for Everyone” is everything and more you need to know to be self-reliant inside and outside your home. Available as a print book.
“Colombiana” by Mariana Velasquez
“A rediscovery of recipes and rituals from the soul of Colombia” is the succinct defining description of this unprecedented cookbook showcasing the alchemy of flavors, atmosphere, culture and stories of Colombian food through the heart and eyes of the author. A melding of contemporary and traditional recipes with photography that creates a visual experience. A stunning book to inspire cooking, hosting, traveling and connecting. Available as a print book.
“The Plant Clinic” by Erin Lovell Verinder
Plant Clinic is a guide to healing with plant medicine for year-round self-care and wellness. The book is arranged by recipes and also areas of life where herbal remedies may offer relief and comfort. Recipes range from teas to bath soaks, medicinal candies, tinctures, syrups and infused vinegars and honey. Many ingredients you likely have already in your kitchen spices and herbs or growing outside or inside. There are a lot of healing remedies in here, including for complaints of the gut or skin, headaches, big feelings like anger, menopause and anxiety. A book to introduce you to new ways of finding calm, improving health and addressing common physical and emotional concerns. Available as a print book.