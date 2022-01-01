WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Be Fearless: 5 Principles for a life of Breakthroughs and Purpose” by Jean Case
The beginning of a New Year is the perfect time for a fresh start. Check out these books at your local branch of the Whitman County Library System. This book identifies five principles for people looking to make a breakthrough to incorporate into their lives, including making a “big bet”, taking risks, learning from failure, reaching beyond comfort zones and letting urgency conquer fear.
“How to Hold a Grudge: From Resentment to Contentment” by Sophie Hannah
Most people think holding a grudge is a negative thing that we shouldn’t do, but this book claims holding a grudge can help you be “your happiest, most optimistic, and most forgiving self.” Learn how a grudge may actually be good for you in this irreverent self-help guide.
“Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day” by Jay Shetty
Podcast host Jay Shetty distills the timeless wisdom he learned as a monk into practical steps anyone can take to live a less anxious, more meaningful life in this CD audiobook available for check out.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“We Are a Garden: A Story of How Diversity Took Root in America” by Lisa Westberg Peters
What if every child heard this story, understood the history of migration to this county and how we each have a story that defines our arrival? What if we acknowledged the land rights of those who have always been here and who have been forced, without kindness, to share? What if this history connected us and allowed healing for those who came without choice, or were forced from their land. What if we told this history together? Available as a print book.
“The Fox and the Forest Fire” by Danny Popovici
Fox and child navigate new spaces — the unknown of finding home and the unexpected disruptions of life and fires. A stunningly calm and resourceful book that helps navigate uncomfortable conversations of change. Available as a print book.
“My Two Border Towns” by David Bowles
A border runs between a family and their way of life in this book about a father and child navigating a day of errands, kindness, politics and privilege. Without looking away from the challenges, this book invites conversation and compassion. Books like this are often referred to as a window or a mirror — you may see yourself reflected on these pages or get a glimpse of someone else’s lived experience. Available as a print book.