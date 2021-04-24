WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Lady Catherine, the Earl and the Real Downton Abbey” by Wanda McCaddon
This book tells the story behind Highclere Castle, the setting for the PBS television show “Downton Abbey” and the life of one of its most fabulous inhabitants, Catherine Wendell. Wendell is a beautiful and spirited American married to the man who was to become the 6th Earl of Carnarvon, who presided over the estate during the tumultuous time after World War I.
“The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict
Her beauty almost certainly saved her from the rising Nazi party and led to marriage with an Austrian arms dealer. While at her husband’s side, she heard all the third Reich’s plans. She fled in disguise, landed in Hollywood and became Hedy Lamarr, screen star. But Hedy had a secret not even her husband knew, she was a scientist and she was about to help America win World War II.
“Red Comet” by Heather Clark
With a wealth of never-before-accessed materials including unpublished letters and manuscripts, Heather Clark brings to life the brilliant poet Sylvia Plath and tells of her poetic ambition from a very young age, her Cambridge years, her thunderclap meeting with Ted Hughes, her troubles with the mental health industry and her suicide. It brings you closer to the visionary woman who lit the way for women poets around the world.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Raft of Stars” by Andrew J. Graff
This small-town coming-of-age story evokes memories of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Two 10-year-old boys, “Fish” and “Bread,” run away from home believing that they killed Bread’s abusive father.
“You Love Me” by Caroline Kepnes
This psychological thriller is the third book in the “You” series, the inspiration behind the hit Netflix series of the same name. Joe Goldberg is back, and this time, he’s working in a library in the Pacific Northwest.
“The Intimacy Experiment” by Rosie Danan
This sexy romance comes from the author of the hit debut, “The Roommate.” Naomi, a sex-worker turned sex-positive educator, and Ethan, a rabbi, team up to offer a seminar series on modern intimacy with the goal of drawing in young people, but the sparks ignited are more than they bargained for.