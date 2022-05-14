WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“About My Mother” by Peggy Rowe
There’s a Thelma Knobel in everyone’s life. She’s the person taking charge. When major league baseball came to town in the early 1950s and turned sophisticated Thelma into a crazed Baltimore Orioles groupie, nobody was more surprised and embarrassed than her daughter, Peggy. Life became a series of compromises — Thelma tolerating a daughter who pitched manure and galloped the countryside, while Peggy learned to tolerate the whacky Orioles fan who threw her underwear at the TV, shouted insults at umpires, and lived by the orange and black schedule taped to the refrigerator door.
“Tough Mothers” by Jason Porath
Mothers possess the “maternal instinct” — an innate fierceness that drives them to nurture, safeguard, fight and sacrifice for the most important things that matter to them. For some mothers, it’s their children. For others, it’s artistic expression, invention, social cause or even a nation that they helped to birth. In “Tough Mothers,” Jason Porath brings his wisdom and wit to bear on 50 fascinating matriarchs, in concise, deeply researched vignettes, accompanied by charming illustrations.
“Three Good Things” by Wendy Francis
Ellen McClarety, a recent divorcée, has opened a new bake shop in her small Midwestern town, hoping to turn her life around by dedicating herself to the traditional Danish pastry called kringle. She is no longer saddled by her ne’er-do-well husband, but the past still haunts her — sometimes by showing up on her doorstep. Her younger sister, Lanie, is a successful divorce attorney with a baby at home. But Lanie is beginning to feel that her perfect life is not as perfect as it seems. Both women long for the guidance of their mother, who died years ago but left them with lasting memories of her love and a wonderful piece of advice: “At the end of every day, you can always think of three good things that happened.”
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Beadworkers” by Beth Piatote
The 2022 Everybody Reads selection for the Palouse and Lewis-Clark Valley regions, this collection of stories centers around Native American experiences throughout the Pacific Northwest. Blending genre and form, Piatote’s characters are vibrant and heartfelt, and evoke a deeper understanding of Indigenous lives today.
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
Summer reading superstar Emily Henry returns with a humorous tale of two career book people who find themselves intertwined in a small North Carolina town. Nora is a cutthroat literary agent, and Charlie is a brooding editor, yet neither seem to fully grasp the story that’s unfolding between them.
“Kaikeyi” by Vaishnavi Patel
For fans of Madeline Miller’s “Circe” comes this mythical retelling of queen Kaikeyi’s life from the Indian epic poem, “Ramayana.” Captivating and adventurous, this powerful story is both poetic and brave.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy Books 1 & 2” by Timothy Zahn
Beyond the edge of the galaxy lies the Unknown Regions — uncharted, chaotic, with hidden secrets and dangers in equal measure. Within this chaos lies the Ascendancy, home to the enigmatic Chiss and the nine ruling families that lead them. When a surprise attack on the Chiss leaves no trace of the mysterious enemy, the Ascendancy dispatches Thrawn, one of its brightest young military officers to root out the unseen assailants. Available as a print book.
“The Kindred” by Alechia Dow
In this sci-fi, young adult romance, Joy Abara knows her place. A commoner from a lowly planet, her connection, called being a “Kindred,” to Duke Felix Hamdi is borderline ironic. While Joy and Felix had never met in person, they are forced to undertake a perilous journey in a stolen spacecraft when Felix is falsely accused of a crime. Thrown together by fate, and crash-landed on a small backwater planet called Earth, will their bond decide the future of a galaxy? Available as a print book.
“The Block” by Ben Oliver
Luka is trapped in a fate worse than death. Desperate to escape and build an army to overthrow his oppressors, Luka must endure torturous treatment that drives him to the brink of madness. Pitted against a manipulative enemy determined to learn the location of Luka’s friends and allies, can Luka hold out until help arrives or a prison break is staged? Available as a print book.