LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Dial a for Aunties” by Jesse Q Sutanto
When Meddelin “Meddy” Chan accidentally kills her blind date, her mother calls in Meddy’s meddlesome aunties to help get rid of the body. Hijinks ensue in this Own Voices romantic comedy, as the body is unintentionally transported in a cake cooler to a wedding the Chans are working and where Meddy’s former love happens to be in attendance.
“Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala
This cozy culinary mystery is the first book in the Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery series. Shortly after Lila Macapagal moves back home to heal her broken heart and help save the family restaurant, a harsh food critic — who happens to be Lila’s ex — mysteriously drops dead. Lila and her aunties have to solve the murder.
“Gold Diggers” by Sanjena Sathian
This work of magical realism is a coming-of-age story soon to be a series produced by Mindy Kaling. Struggling under the weight of his Asian American family and community’s expectations, Neil Narayan stumbles upon an ancient, alchemical gold potion that grants the user ambition, but may lead to tragedy.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Power of One” by Trudy Ludwig, illustrated by Mike Curato
One hurt, one kindness and the shift happens. One person can make a difference. Understanding the domino effect of our words can be the most positive learning moment. Kindness leads to forgiveness, reconciliation and when we don’t feel alone we are able to remain whole.
“Plenty of Hugs” by Fran Manushkin, illustrated by Kate Alizadeh
“Heather Has Two Mommies” was published more than 30 years ago and many have been searching for a modern equivalent that is about the parents’ love for a child throughout a normal day without the sexuality or gender of the parents being important. Love is love is represented in this sweet family’s day together allowing more children to see themselves and their family reflected in books.
“The Cat Man of Aleppo” by Irene Latham and Karim Shamsi-Basha, illustrated by Yuko Shimizu
One man’s connection with his home and those left behind transforms the brutal landscape of Syria’s war into a tangible book for children.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Mama Do You Love Me?” by Barbara M. Joosse
In this picture book, a child tests the limits of independence and comfortingly learns that a parent’s love is unconditional and everlasting. The lyrical text introduces young readers to a distinctively different culture while at the same time showing that the special love that exists between parent and child transcends all boundaries of time and place.
“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
This novel centers on a suburban neighborhood that erupts into conflict when a family decides to adopt a Chinese-American baby, sparking a volatile custody battle. As neighboring families take opposing sides, one family becomes obsessed with finding and revealing another’s dark history, but doing so could bring everyone down.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” By Maria Semple
Fifteen-year-old Bee’s mother is missing, and it’s up to her to search for her missing mom. She begins to look through her mother’s medical records, diary entries and emails, all of which explain why this Seattle-based architect and mother has vanished.