LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Cookbook Club: A Novel of Food and Friendship” by Beth Harbison
A group of women bond over their love of the culinary arts in this novel. Each member of the group is facing challenges and new beginnings, and they find comfort in each other and in the food they share.
“Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence” by Claire Saffitz
This debut cookbook comes from the host of Bon Appétit’s “Gourmet Makes” YouTube show and is already a New York Times Bestseller. Recipes are ranked by difficulty and often feature fresh ingredients. A year like 2020 calls for comforting desserts.
“Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life” by Christie Tate
This is the memoir of a young lawyer who struggles with deep-seated trauma and suicidal ideation. With vulnerability and humor, she shares her experience of how group therapy transformed and ultimately saved her life.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“How to Cook Everything Thanksgiving” by Mark Bittman
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is a bit of a project — but a rewarding one — and with this inspiring collection of recipes, anyone can be confident preparing the big meal. It includes 20 of Bittman’s own favorite recipes along with helpful how-to illustrations to ensure a hassle free feast.
“The Sweet Potato Lover’s Cookbook” by Lyneice North Talmadge
As every sweet potato lover knows, it’s more than just a holiday side dish — it’s one of the world’s healthiest and most flavorful foods. This cookbook is bursting with more than 100 recipes that highlight the natural and delicious flavors of this very versatile vegetable.
“Gluten Free and Vegan Holidays” by Jennifer Katzinger
Entertaining friends and family can be a challenge because there are dietary restrictions to consider. However, everyone can enjoy a fabulous feast when you check out this cookbook filled with 70 gluten-free and vegan recipes that you can use not only for Thanksgiving but for year-round entertaining.