WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Adventures in My Youth” by Armin Sheiderbauer
The war ended when he was just 21, but Armin Sheiderbauer had already seen four years of bitter combat on the Eastern Front, was wounded six times and made prisoner of the Soviet Army.
“Five Lieutenants” by James Karl Nelson
This is the horrific and heartbreaking story of five young Harvard men who took up the call of arms in the spring of 1917 and met differing fates in the maelstrom of the battle of the Western Front in 1918.
“Presidents of War” by Michael Beschloss
This is an intimate chronicle of the chief executives who took the United States into conflict. From the War of 1812 to the Vietnam War, these leaders made the difficult decision to send thousands of Americans to their deaths.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose” by Oprah Winfrey
If you made a resolution to reflect and improve yourself this year, this book may help you find your path. With a mix of personal essays and guidance, Winfrey offers a framework for creating a life of significance and purpose.
“Am I There Yet?: The Loop-de-loop, Zigzagging Journey to Adulthood” by Mari Andrew
A New York Times Best Seller, this illustrated memoir and guidebook is an uplifting look at what it means to grow up. Andrew’s quirky and insightful illustrations resonate with anyone who has endured heartbreak, loss and growth.
“Modern Tarot: Connecting with Your Higher Self through the Wisdom of the Card” by Michelle Tea
Whether you are a seeker of supernatural wisdom or a bit of a skeptic, this book can offer insight to lead you toward your goal of personal growth. Amanda Verwey has beautifully illustrated a full deck of tarot cards to pair with Tea’s guide.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Bookshop in Berlin” by Francoise Frenkel
Published in 1945, then rediscovered nearly 60 years later in an attic, “The Bookshop in Berlin” is a story of survival, resilience, cruelty and the human spirit. This book is the tale of a fearless woman whose lust for life and literature refuses to leave her.
“The Power of Bad: How the Negativity Effect Rules Us and How We Can Rule It” by John Tierney and Roy F. Baumeister
Why are we devastated by a word of criticism even when it’s mixed with praise? Because our brains are wired to focus on the bad. All day long, the power of bad governs people’s moods and dominates news and politics.
“Fix It With Food: More Than 125 Recipes to Address Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation: A Cookbook” by Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner
Michael Symon introduces his “food reset” technique and approach to using food to heal chronic illness. This book is a guide on how to identify your food triggers and create a meal plan that works around ingredients that cause you discomfort, so that you can enjoy food without sacrificing your health.