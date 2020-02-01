WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“My Social Media for Seniors” by Michael Miller
This book is filled with large, full-color, close-up photos and step-by-step instructions to help you keep in touch with your family and friends. It includes chapters on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn.
“The 36-Hour Day” by Nancy L. Mace
This book is intended to help families who are living with a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss. Much can be done to improve and enrich their lives from safety devices you can install to strategies for delaying symptoms.
“Happiness is a Choice You Make” by John Leland
This book is a rare and intimate glimpse into the lives of some of New York City’s oldest inhabitants as told from the perspective of a recently divorced, 55-year-old man who dedicated a year of his life to spending time learning lessons from senior citizens.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Bowie’s Bookshelf: The Hundred Books that Changed David Bowie’s Life” by John O’Connell
Through the format of essays, music journalist John O’Connell explores each of the 100 books that Bowie claimed changed his life. Each essay muses on how the listed works may have influenced the artist’s lyrics, life and legacy.
“The Beatles from A to Zed: An Alphabetical Mystery Tour” by Peter Asher
Told from the perspective of a Beatles insider — a former Apple Records producer, host on SiriusXM’s the Beatles Channel, musician and friend of the Beatles — uses the alphabet to share stories and insight about the group.
“1973: Rock at the Crossroad” by Andrew Grant Jackson
This book tells what was happening in the world of rock ’n’ roll in the monumental year of 1973, when greats were at their greatest, but the world was changing fast.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Perfect Horse: The Daring Rescue of Horses Kidnapped During World War II” by Elizabeth Letts
In this inspiring young readers adaptation of the New York Times bestseller, learn how American soldiers, aided by an Austrian colonel, attempt to kidnap horses that had been taken by Nazis “for the glorification of the Third Reich” and smuggle them to safety.
“Look Again: Secrets of Animal Camouflage” by Steve Jenkins and Robin Page
The award-winning team of Steve Jenkins and Robin Page introduce young readers to some of the stealthiest, most astonishingly camouflaged animals in the natural world and ask them to find out these animals hiding in plain sight.
“The Magic Mirror (Once Upon Fairy Tale No. 1)” by Anna Staniszewski
Magic, friendship and adventure are the perfect ingredients for a new twisted fairy tales Branches series from Anna Staniszewski.