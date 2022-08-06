“PAWS. Gabby Gets it Together” by Nathan Fairbairn
Gabby, Priya, and Mindy are all best friends despite their unique differences. Yet they all share a love of animals, and are sad that none of them can actually get a pet. Unable to go any longer without animals regularly in their lives, the friends decide to found PAWS, an after-school dog walking business. But it turns out that running a business is harder than it looks. Available as a print book.
“Doggo and Pupper Save the World” by Katherine Applegate
Doggo likes routine: napping, eating and more napping. Life is good! Life is good for Pupper as well, even though he worries about a lot of things, like giant squirrels. Pupper wishes he were braver. If he were, maybe he could be a hero and even fly! When Pupper and Doggo meet a baby bird who is facing a big problem, they are determined to help. Available as a print book.
“Being a Dog: a Tail of Mindfulness” by Maria Gianferrari
Read along as a child and their dog experience the day to its fullest. From waking up to going to bed readers will bark, wag and sniff along with gentle cues in the book.
This picture book featuring cute, collage-like illustrations also provides a guided breathing exercise and an idea for a mindfulness walk that engages all five senses. Available as a print book.
“On Rotation” by Shirlene Obuobi
Angela Appiah has everything figured out, from her enrollment to medical school to her great boyfriend, but it quickly falls apart when she fails a huge exam and loses both her best friend and boyfriend all at once. This funny and relatable debut novel from Shirlene Obuobi follows Angela through her quarter-life crisis as she struggles with matters of the heart. Available in print format.
“Outside” by Ragnar Jónasson
In this chilling thriller, four friends in the Icelandic highlands end up trapped in an abandoned hunting lodge after they seek shelter from a dangerous snowstorm.
Isolated and with no way to communicate with anyone outside of the lodge, friendships will be changed forever as the darkness falls around them and dark memories resurface. Available in print format.
“Upgrade” by Blake Crouch
Logan Ramsay seems to be an ordinary man until he begins to experience the world differently. He suddenly feels sharper, concentrates easier and needs less sleep. Logan is surprised to learn that his genome was hacked and the next step in human evolution is closer than it seems. Available in print format.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Adulting” by Kelly Williams Brown
Just because you don’t feel like an adult doesn’t mean you can’t act like one. And it all begins with this funny, wise and useful book. Based on Kelly Williams Brown’s popular blog, Adulting makes the scary, confusing “real world” approachable, manageable — and even conquerable.
“Why Did I Come into This Room?” By Joan Lunden
In her most candid and revealing book yet, acclaimed broadcast journalist and Baby Boomer Joan Lunden delves into the various phases of aging that leave many feeling uncomfortable, confused, and on edge. In her hilarious book, Lunden takes the dull and depressing out of aging, replacing it with wit and humor.
“The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter” by Meg Jay
Drawing from more than 10 years of work with hundreds of 20-something clients and students, Jay weaves the science of the 20-something years with compelling, behind-closed-doors stories from 20-somethings themselves. She shares what psychologists, sociologists, neurologists, reproductive specialists, human resources executives and economists know about the unique power of the decade and how it changes our lives.