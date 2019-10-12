WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“East Meets Vegan” by Sasha Gill
Bursting with more than 100 sumptuous photographs, this cookbook proves that Asian cooking can be plant-based, as well as easy, affordable and delicious. It includes recipes from China, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and Thailand.
“Steak and Cake” by Elizabeth Karmel
Let them eat cake — and steak. With this unique cookbook that offers more than 100 recipes for steak — and steakhouse sides and sauces — and those all butter, eggs and sugar cakes. You will also pick up tips and tricks for pairing the best steak for the best cake.
“Eat Joy” by Natalie Eve Garrett
This cookbook is a collection of intimate, illustrated essays and recipes by some of America’s most well regarded literary writers that explores how comfort foods can help you cope with dark times. Deeply personal and compassionate, it offers readers a taste of hope and healing.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Beverly, Right Here” by Kate DiCamillo
Revisiting the world of Raymie Nightingale, two-time Newbery Medalist and No. 1 New York Times-bestselling author Kate DiCamillo turns her focus to the tough-talking, inescapably tenderhearted Beverly. A moving, funny and fearless concluding book to the beloved “Three Rancheros.”
“I Just Want to Say Good Night” by Rachel Isadora
The sun has set and the moon is rising and that means it’s bedtime. But Lala is not ready to go to sleep. First she needs to say good night to the cat, and the goat, and the chickens, and, and, and ... Lala’s adorable stalling strategy will ring true for all parents whose little ones aren’t ready to say goodbye to the day.
“Ghost: Thirteen Haunting Tales to Tell” by Illustratus
An original collection of 13 chilling poems and tales perfect for sharing … if you dare. Accompanied by striking illustrations, this haunting book will consume your imagination and keep you up long past bedtime.