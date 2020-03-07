WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Eat Clean, Stay Lean” by Wendy Basilian
These days, a trip to the grocery store is like taking a quiz: Is it gluten-free, organic, low-carb, low-cal, sugar-free, GMO-free, vegan, vegetarian? It’s enough to make you want to stop eating! Or you can stop the insanity by checking out this book that gives you 300 real foods and recipes for lifelong health and weight loss.
“Super Natural Every Day” by Heidi Swanson
This cookbook was designed to help you make nutritionally packed meals part of your daily routine. It is filled with a sumptuous collection of recipes, as well as instructions and inspirations.
“Let Food be Your Medicine” by Don Colbert
This book introduces a revolutionary sugar detox method, combined with an anti-inflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases and produces results like mental clarity, balanced weight and longevity.