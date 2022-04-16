LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“How High We Go in the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu
A wild journey spanning centuries and continents, this exciting novel explores what it means to be human amid climate collapse, how we dare to dream even in the most dire conditions, and the interwoven threads that connect us all together in the universe. Now available in large print.
“The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood
A romantic comedy set in the world of academia, this novel follows doctoral candidate Olive Smith as she skeptically navigates the world of love. Simultaneously brainy and escapist, this tale of romance and unlikely lovers is full of wit and charm. Now available in large print.
“Memories From Limón” by Edo Brenes
This graphic novel explores memories and tales from three generations of family life in Costa Rica. At once adventurous and sentimental, this stunning collection will carry readers through the struggle for love and life in paradise. A graphic novel.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Masters: Collage” by Randel Plowman
Versatility, innovation, inspiration — that’s what The Masters series offers artists and crafters, and this superb new collection offers a stunning look at contemporary collage work from approximately 40 leading artists. It features a breathtaking mix of techniques from traditional cut-and-paste to digital to collage with paint or encaustic, and styles ranging from wildly playful and colorful to evocative, almost monochrome images.
“Draw Your World” by Samantha Dion Baker
Samantha Dion Baker gives you everything you need to begin a new art practice or enliven an existing one. She shares her favorite tools and materials, simple technical lessons such as composition, shadows and light, symmetry, and perspective, plus fun motivational exercises like drawing from memory, urban sketching, travel journaling, and experimental art.
“The Impressionists” by Francesco Salvi
The art world of 19th century Paris was thrown into turmoil when a group of young painters first exhibited their work. The Impressionists, as they have come to be known, revolutionized painting, portraying contemporary city life and depicting nature in a completely new way. The Impressionists caused controversy with their revolt against traditional painting methods, their extraordinary new techniques and styles, and their way of life in the cafes of Paris and in the French countryside. This book presents their stories and the work that made them famous.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Mars!: Earthlings Welcome” by Mars (with Stacy McAnulty)
Meet Mars in this fun picture book! Sometimes Mars and favorite sibling Earth are close, sometimes … not so much. Imagine going 250 million miles away when you need some space from your sibling. But at the end of the day, Earth and Mars have a lot in common — clouds, mountains, polar icecaps. While only Earth has Earthlings, Mars makes a persuasive case for why humans should make the journey to spend time with him. Available as a print book.
“The Loud House. Love Out Loud” by Multiple Authors
From the hit animated Nickelodeon show, Lincoln Loud lives in a chaotic household. It makes sense, since he has 10 sisters. They all love each other, even if they sometimes drive each other crazy. This juvenile graphic novel features multiple stories about the Loud family and those who love them contained in one volume. So join family members as they navigate date nights, school dances, and long distance dating. Available as a print book.
“Twins” by Varian Johnson
Maureen and Francine Carter are twins and best friends. They join the same clubs, eat the same foods and partner together for every school project. But just before the twins start sixth grade, Francine becomes Fran, a girl who wants to join clubs that Maureen isn’t interested in, and has goals that no longer match Maureen’s! Maureen feels that she and Francine are growing apart and there’s nothing she can do to stop it. Are sisters really forever? Or will middle school change things between them for good? Available as a print book.