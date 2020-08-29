LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Switch” by Beth O’Leary
In this cozy novel with a bit of romance, a grandmother and her adult granddaughter decide to switch lives for a couple of months. Leena takes an involuntary sabbatical to her grandma’s country village after grief sends her into a panic attack during a big work meeting, while 79-year-old Eileen tries her hand at dating in London.
“The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South” by Chip Jones
Described as “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” meets “Get Out”, this nonfiction work delves into the racist history of organ transplants.
“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham
This biography from a Pulitzer Prize-winning author details the life of civil rights hero and longtime congressman John Lewis. His whole life, Lewis fought for justice, and as a 25-year-old, he was a protester who marched in Selma and was beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Truffle Underground” by Ryan Jacobs
Beneath the gloss of star chefs and crystal-laden tables, the truffle supply chain is touched by theft, murder, secrecy and sabotage. This e-book is a tale of mystery, mayhem and manipulation in the shadowy market of the world’s most expensive fungus.
“Furious Hours” by Casey N. Cep
In the 1970s, Rev. Willie Maxwell was accused of murdering five of his family members for the insurance money. With the help of a savvy lawyer he escaped justice for years until a relative shot him dead at the funeral of his last victim. This book is the story of how Harper Lee attended the trial of the shooter planning to write her own version of “In Cold Blood,” the book she helped Truman Capote write.
“Little Demon in the City of Light” by Steven Levingston
In 1889, the gruesome murder of a lascivious court official at the hands of a ruthless con man and his pliant mistress launched the trial of the century. This e-book tells the true story of murder and mesmerism in Belle Epoque Paris.