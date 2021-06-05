LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
This time-traveling queer romance comes from the author of the New York Times bestselling “Red, White & Royal Blue.” August is feeling disillusioned with life, but seeing Jane on her daily subway commute makes her feel sparks of possibility. There’s only one problem: Jane has been displaced from the 1970s.
“Guncle” by Steven Rowley
After the death of his sister-in-law, former sitcom star, Patrick, also known as Gay Uncle Patrick, steps into a caregiver role for his young niece and nephew. Patrick loves being an uncle, but parenthood is a whole new experience. While Patrick may not be an expert, he is no stranger to grief himself, and it turns out what he can do is hold space for all the kids’ feelings.
“Meet Me in Another Life” by Catriona Silvey
Thora and Santi’s fates are tied together in this thrilling LGBTQIA+ sci-fi novel. The pair of science-lovers meet while stargazing in Cologne, but a tragic accident ends their story too soon. They continue to meet again and again as teacher and student, caretaker and patient, parent and child, until they become aware of this cosmic connection and try to understand.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Honey Girl” by Morgan Rogers
Having just completed her doctorate in astronomy, Grace goes on a girls’ trip to Vegas to celebrate. Once there, the normally serious Grace has a wild night and ends up drunkenly married to a woman whose name she doesn’t even know. This book about love, facing your fears, and the messiness of adulthood is available not only as a single book check out, but also as a “book club in a box” so you can read with all of your friends!
“Flamer” by Mike Curato
This is a young adult graphic novel that takes place the summer between middle school and high school, where Aiden Navarro is away at camp. Everyone’s going through changes — but for Aiden, the stakes feel higher. As he navigates friendships, deals with bullies, and spends time with Elias (a boy he can’t stop thinking about), he finds himself on a path of self-discovery and acceptance.
“Me,” by Elton John
In “Me,” Elton John writes about getting clean and changing his life, about finding love with David Furnish and becoming a father. In a voice that is warm, humble and open, this is Elton on his music and relationships, his passions and his mistakes, all told in his own words.