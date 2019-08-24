WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Denali’s Howl” by Andy Hall
This e-book tells the story of the deadliest climbing expedition on Alaska’s Mount McKinley that took the lives of seven of the 12-man crew. This book will mesmerize the climbing community, as well as any interested in mega-storms and man’s desire to conquer the forces of nature.
“Blind Descent” by James M. Tabor
Filled with deadly falls, killer microbes, sudden burial, asphyxiation, claustrophobia and hallucinations, this e-book tells the true story of two men’s individual quests to find the deepest cave on earth.
“The Grizzly Maze” by Nick Jans
Timothy Treadwell dared to live among grizzly bears, seeking to overturn the perception of them as dangerously aggressive animals. This e-book tells the story of Treadwell’s rise from unknown waiter to celebrity bear watcher until his gruesome death when he and his girlfriend were mauled by a brown bear.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Unicorn Food: Beautiful Plant-Based Recipes to Nurture Your Inner Magical Beast” by Kat Odell
Create colorful, yet healthy dishes using natural ingredients like algae, chia seeds and turmeric. This cook book includes an index of the unusual ingredients listed in the recipes, and a chapter on “How to Unicorn Your Food” by listing different ingredients by the color it adds to your food. For example, to add pink or red color, include beets, hibiscus flowers, raspberries or rose petals.
“One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission That Flew Us to The Moon” by Charles Fishman
When President Kennedy announced to Congress in 1961 that the U.S. should send a man to the moon by 1970, no one had ever built a rocket large enough to accomplish such a task, or even knew how to build a computer small enough to fit on such a spacecraft. This behind-the-scenes account encompasses how one of mankind’s greatest achievements was accomplished.
“Murphy’s Law” by Rhys Bowen, CD
Molly Murphy, full of sharp wit and charm, must flee her home country of Ireland after she commits murder in self-defense. Arriving in America in the mid 1800s, Molly has a chance at a new life. That chance is threatened when a body is found on Ellis Island and Molly finds herself framed. It’s up to Molly to find the real murderer and clear her name, or else be sent back to Ireland and face the gallows.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Handbook for a Post-Roe America” by Robin Marty
“Handbook for a Post-Roe America” includes a detailed resource guide for all people of clinics, action groups, abortion funds and practical support groups in each state. Activist and writer Robin Marty guides readers through various scenarios of a post-Roe America and invites readers to get involved.
“The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson
In “The Case for Trump,” award-winning historian and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson explains how a celebrity businessman with no political or military experience became president of the United States. Hanson says we might not be able to survive a series of presidencies as volatile as Trump’s, but America needs the outsider Trump to do what normal politicians would not or could not do.
“Mr. Trump’s Wild Ride: the Thrills, Chills, Screams, and Occasional Blackouts of an Extraordinary Presidency” by Major Garrett
Major Garrett has been reporting on the White House for nearly two decades, covering four different presidencies for three news outlets. But if he thought that his distinguished journalistic career had prepared him for the unique challenges of covering Donald Trump, he was in for a surprise. Garrett brings to life the complexities of covering this White House and its unconventional occupant with wit, sagacity and style.