“Miles Morales: Stranger Tides” by Justin Reynolds
In this graphic novel, Miles Morales thinks he just may be getting used to this being Spider-Man thing. But when Spider-Man is invited to a launch for a brand-new video game, things go sideways fast. A new villain named the Stranger quickly emerges as anyone who plays the new game freezes up, and it’s up to Miles to once again save the day. Available in print.
“Rust in the Root” by Justina Ireland
Journey to an alternate America in 1937 in this spellbinding historical fantasy set at the crossroads of race and power in America. Laura lives in a world divided by those who practice the mystical arts and those who do not. When her life in New York City isn’t all she hoped it would be, she desperately turns to an apprenticeship at the Bureau of the Arcane’s Conservation Corps. On her first mission she discovers the work of mages from the darkest period in America’s past, work that could destroy everything Laura holds dear. Available in print.
“Briarcliff Prep” by Brianna Peppins
Avi is excited to start school at the prestigious Briarcliff Prep, a historically Black boarding school. While she’s scared to leave her parents and move to Georgia, she knows her siblings will be there to look out for her. Avi faces challenges from making new friends to living in the shadow of her popular older sister, Belle. But when Avi finds out something troubling about Belle’s new boyfriend, will she risk it all to save her sister? Available in print.
“Pride and Protest” by Nikki Payne
This modern day retelling of “Pride and Prejudice” centers on protagonist Liza B., a passionate DJ fighting against the corporation trying to destroy her neighborhood with unaffordable condos. To Liza’s surprise, sparks fly when she meets the company’s CEO, Dorsey Fitzgerald, at her planned protest.
“Heart of the Sun Warrior” by Sue Lynn Tan
This sequel to “Daughter of the Moon Goddess” concludes the story of Xingyin after she won her mother’s freedom and dives even deeper into Chinese mythology than the previous installment. In this book, Xingyin is again forced to leave her home and venture into unexplored lands with her companions, and while on her journey she encounters both legendary monsters and beloved friends.
“Racing the Light” by Robert Crais
The latest Elvis Cole and Joe Pike novel, this book follows the pair as they search for a missing podcaster, Josh Shoe. They are hired by Josh’s mother, a conspiracy theorist with her own bodyguards, but the case is anything but ordinary as they discover that they are not alone in their search.
“Under Lock and Skeleton Key” by Gigi Pandian
After a disastrous accident derails Tempest Raj’s career, and life, she heads back to her childhood home in California to comfort herself with her grandfather’s Indian home-cooked meals. When she visits her dad’s latest renovation project, her former stage double is discovered dead inside a wall that’s supposedly been sealed for more than a century. Fearing she was the intended victim, it’s up to Tempest to solve this seemingly impossible crime.
“Bayou Book Thief” by Ellen Byron
Twenty-eight-year-old widow Ricki James returns home to New Orleans after her showboating actor husband perishes doing a stupid internet stunt. Her dream comes true when she joins the quirky staff of Bon Vee Culinary House Museum, where she can turn her avocation — collecting vintage cookbooks — into a vocation by launching the museum’s gift shop. Then she discovers that a box of donated vintage cookbooks contains the body of an employee who was fired after being exposed as a book thief.
“Pruning the Dead” by Julia Henry
With hundreds flocking to her inaugural garden party, meticulous Lilly Jayne hasn’t left a single petal out of place. But the picture-perfect gathering turns unruly upon the arrival of Merilee Frank, Lilly’s ex-husband’s catty third wife. Merilee lives for trouble, so no one is surprised after she drinks too much, shoves a guest into the koi pond and is escorted off the property. The real surprise comes days later, when Merilee is found dead in a pile of mulch.