“Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life” By Dacher Keltner

Keltner’s research looks at how emotions experienced are deeply infused into not only how we see everything in our world but even into our bodies as immune and inflammation responses. Awe remains a mysterious experience and yet it orients us in our ideas, insights, connection with art, music, religion and how we engage in the social world. Collective effervescence creates an experience of awe and is a vital force in our lives and the scientific research is fascinating as it relates to our health, history, and culture. Available in print.

