LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Moment of Tenderness” by Madeleine L’Engle
During this strange moment in history, it can be comforting to reach for books connected to our childhoods. Fans of “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L‘Engle will be excited to read this collection of short stories written by the author during her college years and discovered by one of her granddaughters. The stories range from fantasy, science fiction, and realistic works, and both the audiobook and the e-book are available through the library’s digital Overdrive collection.
“Notes from an Apocalypse: A Personal Journey to the End of the World and Back” by Mark O’Connell
What more appropriate time to meditate on the end of the world than during a pandemic? The author of this book traveled around the world to discover how various populations are preparing for the future. Though these times can feel dark, O’Connell’s meditation is ultimately hopeful. The e-book and the audiobook are available through the library’s digital Overdrive collection.
“Blood of Elves: The Witcher Saga, Book 1” by Andrzej Sapkowski
For those who have turned to fantasy as their escapist genre of choice, the first book in the Witcher Saga, now a Netflix series, is available through the library’s digital Overdrive collection on both audiobook and e-book. The Witcher, an assassin of monsters, has become the guardian of a young girl with the power to change the world.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
We did something different with this list to help people who are staying at home access books through their computers and other devices. Whitman County Library will return with a regular book list next week.
TumbleBookLibrary
If you’re stuck at home or homeschooling, check out WCL’s TumbleBook’s databases. They are easy to use and feature unlimited access from home. Library patrons can read as many books as they want, when they want and on any device. There are no check-outs, hold or downloads and the books are available instantly.
AudioBookCloud
AudioBookCloud is an online audio book library collection of streaming audio books for libraries. Just like TumbleBookLibrary there is no need to check out, place a hold or fight over a book. As many people can listen to the same book at the same time.
Libby App
Libby is a reading app for borrowing digital books and audiobooks from WCL’s OverDrive collection. This free app is available for Android, Windows 10 devices and iOS — iPhone, iPad, and other apple products. It is highly recommended for those staying at home and wanting to check out e-books and eAudiobooks.