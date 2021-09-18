WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Calder Brand” by Janet Dailey
In this first installment in a new series, we follow Joe and Sarah as they struggle for survival in the unforgiving American West. Vengeance is sought, dreams are dashed and danger lurks around the corner. Will Joe and Sarah overcome the odds to find love and prosperity on the American Frontier?
“Strongheart: The Lost Journals of May Dodd and Molly McGill” by Jim Fergus
This is the final installment in a trilogy focused on inner strength and the will to survive. In this novel, Jim Fergus mixes with rare mastery the struggle of women and native Americans in the face of oppression from the end of the 19th century until modern day. Fergus paints a vivid portrait of the American West populated by women as strong as they are unforgettable.
“Ralph Compton: The Wrong Side of the Law,” by Robert J. Randisi
Tired of being on the wrong side of the law, outlaw Tom Palmer assumes the identity of a deceased lawman and heads for the town of Integrity, S.D., where he assumes the role of sheriff and attempts to hide in plain sight. This book is part of “The Gunfighter Series.”
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Thrill Seekers: 15 remarkable women in extreme sports” by Ann McCallum Staats
Extreme sports are traditionally male dominated, but there are groups of women who are ready to change that stereotype. Meet these thrill seekers in this new young adult nonfiction book. “This collection of female adventure dynamos is as fascinating as it is empowering.” (Amazon.com)
“The How and Wow of the Human Body” by Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz, illustrated by Jack Teagle
Curious kids want to know: How in the world does the body work? This book looks to answer that giant question. Follow along with podcasters Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz as they take you on an informative and comical tour of your skin and what’s underneath it.
“Embrace your Body” by Taryn Brumfitt, illustrated by Sinead Hanley
Get ready to celebrate your beautiful body in this sweet and simple picture book. Children of varying body types will identify with the illustrations and joy found in this book.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Bird Families of North America” by Pete Dunne and Kevin T. Karlson
Have you been looking for a bird guide that does more than identify but helps you understand birds as families instead of species. This is a new approach to bird identification so if you have always wanted to be a birder, this might be a more accessible approach.
“We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation” by Eric Garcia
Written as a love letter to autistic people and a message from those who are autistic to those in their life that love, work with and help take care of them. This is a book for those on the spectrum and those who want to cultivate deeper understanding. Eric Garcia writes from his own life yet with a journalistic approach and articulates the vast diversity of the autistic community in regards to varying degrees of support needs, autistic people of color, those who are LGBTQ+ and how they navigate systems that were not built with them in mind.
“Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine” by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley
A historical and contemporary commentary on what it means to and why we quarantine. Manaugh and Twilley have been researching quarantines prior to the current COVID-19 pandemic and with this book they include compelling up-to-the-minute perspectives, science and explorations into the quarantine experience, necessity, isolation and responsibility.
To quarantine includes histories beyond medical isolation and also includes research facilities, diseased plants, tech giants and NASA’s work in space.