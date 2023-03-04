LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT

“Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica

In this thrilling page turner, Nina begins to suspect something is wrong when her husband, Jake, goes missing and doesn’t come home days after their big fight. When Nina’s coworker, Lily, suspects she was the last one to see Jake before he disappeared, she confides in her own husband, Christian. Together, Lily and Christian try to hide the truth from everyone, especially Nina.