WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Stargazing” by Jen Wang
In this graphic novel for middle grade readers, Moon is everything Christine isn’t. She’s bold, outspoken, creative and maybe even from another planet. Wang draws on her childhood to paint a deeply personal yet wholly relatable friendship story that’s at turns joyful, heart wrenching and full of hope.
“Dragon Pearl” by Yoon Ha Lee
A space opera aimed at upper middle grade readers. We join 13-year-old Min as she searches for her missing brother. Min and her family are all fox spirits, forced into hiding their true nature to keep themselves safe. Will Min be able to embrace her true self in order to save her lost brother and navigate space in this sci-fi adventure heavily influenced by Korean mythology?
“The Reader” by Traci Chee
Check out this young adult novel (available for e-book download on our Libby App), perfect for fans of “Inkheart” and “Shadow and Bone.” We join Sefia, on the run in a fantastical world, where everyone is illiterate except a select powerful few. In Sefia’s possession is an item of such great power and magic, that people would literally kill to get it, and it’s up to Sefia and her friends to keep this item safe.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“All Adults Here” by Emma Straub
The ripple effects of choices linger for years and ultimately shape matriarch Astrid and her children. As several generations grapple with their own truths, an opportunity to begin again ultimately draws them all closer. This book asks the question, “Who is truth ultimately for, who benefits from it, and who does it hurt?” (Available as print book)
“White Ivy” by Susie Yang
Ivy Lin is a thief and a liar — but you’d never know it by looking at her. A young woman’s crush on a privileged former classmate becomes a story of love, lies, and dark obsession, offering stark insights into the immigrant experience, as it hurtles to its shocking and unpredictable ending. (Available as print book, e-book, e-audio)
“Milk Fed” by Melissa Broder
There is something delightfully appealing about Broder’s characters. At once both cringe worthy, cathartic and deeply endearing. “Milk Fed,” brings us unapologetic awkward protagonists that we can’t look away from. Is it that we see ourselves unhinged in them? In “Milk Fed,” Rachel’s infatuations and obsessions spiral to both heal and sabotage her ache for love, connection, acceptance and happiness ultimately leading her back to face herself. (Available as print book, e-book)
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Dream big! How to reach for your stars!” by Abigail Harrison
Join Astronaut Abby as she gives advice and encouragement to children who dream of going to outer space — or just dream of big goals. With interactive activities, this makes a perfect gift book for children and teens.
“The outdoor scientist: The wonder of observing the natural world” by Temple Grandin with Betsy Lerner
World-renowned scientist, inventor and animal expert Temple Grandin, brings us a guide to exploring the outdoors and asking questions about nature. This fun book pops with 40 different outdoor projects for children. Check it out today to share with your budding scientist.
“You can Change the World: The kids’ guide to a better planet” by Lucy Bell
Kids around the world are working together to make our planet a better, safer, happier place — and now you can join in with this practical guide. Adults and children alike will be inspired to make the world a better place through environmentalism.