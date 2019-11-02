WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Downton Abbey: The Official Film Companion” by Emma Marriot
“Downton Abbey” fans will love this full color companion book that features spectacular photographs from the film production, interviews with the cast and crew and original costume illustrations. It gives you a look inside the historical and geographical backdrop of the hit film.
“The Official Downton Abbey Cocktail Book” by Julian Fellowes
This collection of cocktails is organized by the rooms in “Downton Abbey” and includes everyday drinks, party sips, hangover helpers and more. It also includes more than 40 photographs, including drink images photographed on the set.
“The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook” by Annie Gray
This delightful cookbook includes more than 100 recipes — with stunning color photographs — that showcase the cookery and customs of the Crawley house, both upstairs and down. It also includes notes on etiquette and customs of the times, quotes from the characters and descriptions of the scenes in which the food appeared.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Agent Running in the Field” by John Le Carré
This book has everything: Badminton, Brexit and the British Secret Intelligence Service. Nat, a 47-year-old British agent, wearied by authority and classism, is nearing retirement, but with looming Russian threats, the agency has one more job for him.
“Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals About Death” by Caitlin Doughty
Death is a difficult subject for both kids and grownups alike, but having the facts can at least help demystify the topic. That’s why Mortician Caitlin Doughty uses both humor and science to answer actual questions from kids about death in a way that appeals to both the young and not-so-young.
“Chase Darkness with Me: How One True-Crime Writer Started Solving Murders” by Billy Jensen
Billy Jensen, a crime journalist for more than 15 years, helped finish Michelle McNamara’s best-selling book about the Golden State Killer, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” after her untimely death. In “Chase Darkness with Me,” Jensen chronicles his own passion for helping close unsolved cases.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Stay and Fight: A Novel” by Madeline Ffitch
This book forces us to reimagine an Appalachia we think we know. And it takes us laughing and fighting into a new understanding of what it means to love and to be free. Set in a region known for its independent spirit, “Stay and Fight” shakes up what it means to be a family, to live well and to make peace with nature.
“The Islanders: A Novel” by Meg Mitchell Moore
A perfect summer read involving three strangers, one island and a season packed with unexpected romance, well-meaning lies and damaging secrets. And as the promise of June turns into the chilly nights of August, the truth comes out, forcing each of them to decide what they value most.
“The Capital: A Novel” by Robert Menasse
A highly inventive novel of ideas, “The Capital” transports readers to the cobblestoned streets of twenty-first-century Brussels. A tour de force from one of Austria’s novelists, this is a mordantly funny and timely saga of the European Union.