NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“I’m a Little Pumpkin” by Hannah Eliot

The classic song, “I’m a Little Teapot,” gets a fun fall twist in this board book. Bright illustrations in a cheerful fall color palette take readers on a whimsical tour of the pumpkin patch. Meet all the adorable pumpkins and their animal friends in this sweet story that celebrates all things fall. Available in print.

Recommended for you