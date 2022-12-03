“I’m a Little Pumpkin” by Hannah Eliot
The classic song, “I’m a Little Teapot,” gets a fun fall twist in this board book. Bright illustrations in a cheerful fall color palette take readers on a whimsical tour of the pumpkin patch. Meet all the adorable pumpkins and their animal friends in this sweet story that celebrates all things fall. Available in print.
“Biscuit and the Great Fall Day” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli
Biscuit the puppy loves fall. Read along as Biscuit picks apples, jumps in leaves runs through a corn maze, and even goes for a fun tractor ride. This “My First I Can Read Book” is crafted with basic language, word repetition and sight words to make reading easy and accessible for everyone. Biscuit will be the perfect companion for all of your fall adventures. Available in print.
“Sweater Weather (Good Dog Series, Book 9)” by Cam Higgins
In this beginning chapter book featuring cute black and white illustrations on nearly every page, Bo the puppy dog smells change in the air. The squirrels are busier than usual, the wind is crisp, and the leaves are starting to change color on the Davis Farm. All of these signs must mean that fall is near. And with fall comes one of Bo’s favorite things — sweater weather. Available in print.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Social Lives of Animals” by Ashley Ward
Biologist Ashley Ward aims to reframe the conversation about the animal kingdom away from popular ideas of animal competition and instead towards how they work together. This book takes the reader on a global tour, focused on animal relationships in a way that is both insightful and hilarious.
“The King’s Painter: The Life and Times of Hans Holbein” by Franny Moyle
While many are familiar with King Henry VIII and his Tudor dynasty, this biography covers the life of his lesser-known court painter. Against the backdrop of political turmoil and transformation, Moyle paints a picture of Hans Holbein more layered and complicated than that of an ordinary artist.
“And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
This book by Pulitzer Prize winning biographer Jon Meacham centers on the life of Abraham Lincoln from his birth in Kentucky to his tragic death. This well-researched and captivating biography is full of detail and tells the story of Lincoln in a way that makes him deeply human.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“My Story, My Dance” by Lesa Cline-Ransome
A boy discovers his passion for dance and becomes a modern hero in this inspiring picture-book biography of Robert Battle, artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
“A Family Affair” by Fern Michaels
In a city built on dreams, Trisha Holiday makes her living moving like one. But out of her dancer’s costume, she’s as down-to-earth as they come. That’s why she ignores the admiring note — and the accompanying $1,000 bill — that arrives backstage after one of her ethereal performances. Yet the sender, a wealthy foreign prince, isn’t easily dissuaded.
“Juba!” by Walter Dean Myers
This engaging historical novel is based on the true story of the meteoric rise of an immensely talented young black dancer, William Henry Lane, who influenced today’s tap, jazz and step dancing.