LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Look! There’s a Ghost,” illustrated by Nicola Anderson
This book is a fun spin on an I-Spy activity. Help your kiddos’ brains stretch and grow by finding the hidden creatures in each image. With your help, your children can find all the Halloween ghouls.
“Pumpkin Magic,” written by Ed Masessa, illustrated by Nate Wragg
The magic of autumn has begun and the pumpkins are ready for fun. Take a stroll through the neighborhood in this silly rhyming picture book. Not only will your children enjoy the story, they will also find inspiration for their next jack-o-lantern carving.
“The Ghosts Went Floating,” by Kim Norman, pictures by Jay Fleck
Grab this book and begin singing. What better way to celebrate the Halloween season than with a fun picture book set to song. Check this book out from the library and follow the ghosts to their Halloween Party.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Harker,” by Tony Lee
This is the first graphical ‘sequel’ to Dracula ever to be endorsed by a member of the Stoker family. Six months after Dracula dies, a ghostly vision informs the Harkers that their work is not yet done — as the last remaining bride of Dracula returns to London to take her revenge.
“Frankenstein’s Monster,” by Susan Heyboer O’Keefe
In this follow up to Frankenstein, Doctor Frankenstein has died but his creation still lives, cursed to a life of isolation and hatred. He is compelled to discover his own humanity, escape the ship captain who vowed to the dying Frankenstein to hunt him down, and to resist the woman who would destroy them all.
“Feed,” by Mira Grant
The good news is they survived the zombie plague. The bad news is so did the zombies. And now, 20 years after the “rising,” Georgia and Shaun Mason are on the trail of the biggest story of their lives — the dark government conspiracy behind the infected.