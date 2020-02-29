WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Witches” by Stacie Schiff
On Feb. 29, 1692, the first people were accused of witchcraft in Salem, Mass. Check out this book and find out how hysteria led to the trials and deaths of 19 people.
“The Path Between the Seas” by David McCullough
On Feb. 29, 1904, Theodore Roosevelt appointed the Panama Canal Commission. This National Book Award winning epic chronicles the creation of the canal.
“Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell
On Feb. 29, 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American woman to win an Oscar. This Pulitzer Prize winning book has been translated into 25 languages.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Something Rotten: A Fresh Look at Roadkill” by Heather L. Montgomery
A gross and compelling look at scientific, artistic and culinary uses of dead animals from a wildlife researcher with a fondness for roadkill.
“Aleph” by Janik Coat
Modern and beautiful, this large-format first book moves the child from basic shapes and familiar objects to a wider world.
“Mixed: A Colorful Story” by Arree Chung
In the beginning, there were three colors — reds, yellows and blues. All lived in harmony — until a color kerfuffle ignites. Chung’s inspiring book subtly deals with issues of prejudice and inclusion.