LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Deep” by Rivers Solomon with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes
A diverse sci-fi fantasy, this novel expands on the Hugo Award nominated, Afrofuturist song of the same title by Daveed Diggs’ rap group, Clipping. Water-breathing people, descendants of enslaved African women who were tossed overboard, now live in an idyllic, underwater society and seek to reclaim their memories.
“The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis
This historical fiction mystery centers around a family who live many book-lovers’ dreams: they live in an apartment inside the New York Public Library. This family saga spans generations of the Lyons family whose lives are each uniquely impacted by the library.
“The Death of Vivek Oji” by Akwaeke Emezi
Emezi explores gender identity and expression in this Nigerian Own Voices coming of age narrative. Told through flashbacks and various perspectives, this book is the story of Vivek’s struggles to live an authentic life.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Rush” by Stephen Fried
By the time he was 30-years-old, Benjamin Rush had signed the Declaration of Independence, edited Common Sense, toured Europe as Benjamin Franklin’s protégé and was soon to be appointed George Washington’s Surgeon General. This e-book tells the story of the visionary doctor who became a founding father.
“The Impeachers” by Brenda Wineapple
When Abraham Lincoln ran for a second term he thought adding a Democratic vice president to the ticket would help heal the nation. But after his death, Andrew Johnson ignored congress, pardoned Rebel leaders, promoted white supremacy, opposed civil rights and called reconstruction unnecessary. This is the story of the first ever impeachment of a sitting American president and the men who tried to save the American dream.
“Destiny of the Republic” by Candace Millard
James A. Garfield was one of the most extraordinary men ever elected President. Born into abject poverty he rose to become a scholar, Civil War hero and admired congressman. Nominated for president against his will, he took on the corrupt political establishment only to die from complications of an assassin’s bullet just four short months after his inauguration.