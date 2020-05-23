WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Searching for Sylvie Lee” by Jean Kwok
Listed by the New York Times as one of the most anticipated books of the year, this audiobook is a poignant and intense drama that untangles the complicated ties binding three women in a Chinese American family and explores what happens when one of them mysteriously vanishes.
“I Want You to Know We’re Still Here” by Esther Safran Foer
Esther Safran Foer grew up in a home where the past was too terrible to speak of. Both her parents were the sole survivors of their families during the Holocaust. This audiobook is the deeply moving story of four generations determined not just to keep the past alive but to imbue the present with life.
“Worst. President. Ever,” by Robert Strauss
This audiobook offers an enlightening and entertaining account of poor James Buchanan’s lame duck Presidency to prove once and for all, that few if any leaders could have poorer luck or done a worse job as Commander in Chief.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Catherine House” by Elisabeth Thomas
This Gothic, psychological thriller and debut novel is set at the remote Catherine House College, where students must forgo contact with the outside world in exchange for the promise of power. Everyone, including the protagonist, Ines, has dark secrets. Will Ines’ past traumas obscure her ability to see the danger she and fellow students are being subjected to?
“Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
Daphne, a plus-size influencer, was catapulted to her body-positive platform when her defense of her size and subsequent break-up with a friend went viral. Now, six years later, that ex-best friend is getting married and begs Daphne to be her bridesmaid. With a bit of mystery mixed in and well-written characters, this book is an exploration of friendship.
“Real Men Knit” by Kwana Jackson
Mama Joy Strong adopted her four boys from foster care and is the owner of Strong Knits, a yarn shop in Harlem. When Mama Joy dies, one of her sons, Jesse, decides to run the store himself to keep her legacy alive. Jesse and long-time shop employee, Kerry, become woven together in their endeavors to keep the store afloat in this “Own Voices,” diverse romance.