LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Take a Hint, Dani Brown” by Talia Hibbert
As a follow-up to her first romantic comedy, “Get a Life, Chloe Brown”, Hibbert shares a bit of the love life of the second Brown sister, Dani. This diverse, LGBTQIA+ fiction is sexy, funny, charming, and filled with loveable characters.
“Party of Two” by Jasmine Guillory
In recent years, Guillory has become known as the queen of rom-com novels, and this latest installment of her Own Voices romance titles is no exception. “Party of Two” is a relatable modern love story with a feminist edge. The political setting of this book has drawn comparisons to the TV show “Scandal.”
“Last Tang Standing” by Lauren Ho
This witty Asian Own Voices rom-com has been heralded as “Crazy Rich Asians” meets “Bridget Jones’s Diary”. Andrea Tang is a successful woman in her 30’s living in Singapore, but her one major failing, in her family’s eyes, is that she is still unmarried.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Complete Book of Outdoor DIY Projects” by Penny Swift
This book is a how-to guide for building attractive, useful outdoor features to enhance your yard or garden. It includes easy to follow instructions for building 35 projects using stone, brick, wood and water.
“Ultimate Guide: Walks, Patios & Walls” by Editors of Creative Homeowner
Get all the ideas and information you need to integrate hardscape designs into your landscaping. This book includes more than 500 photos for brick, mortar, concrete, flagstone and tile do-it-yourself projects.
“The Dirt-Cheap Green Thumb” by Rhonda Massingham Hart
This e-book will teach you how frugal gardening can lead to fantastic results. From starting seeds to preserving produce you’ll discover practical, time-tested tips that stretch every dollar as they lead to beautiful, bountiful plants.