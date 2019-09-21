WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Edgar” by Edgar Martinez
In this illuminating and highly personal autobiography, Seattle Mariner baseball legend, Edgar Martinez, shares his stories with candor, humility and surprising wit. Interwoven with Martinez’s own words are those of his teammates, coaches and contemporaries.
“Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins
This is the astonishing story of a boy who grew up in a world filled with poverty, prejudice and physical abuse who, through self-discipline, mental toughness and hard work, transformed himself from an overweight young man with no future, to the only man in history to complete elite training as a Navy Seal, Army Ranger and Air Force Tactical Controller.
“Ugly” by Robert Hoge
When Robert Hoge was born, he had a tumor the size of a tennis ball in the middle of his face. Doctors removed it and made him a nose out of one of his toes. This is his poignant memoir about overcoming bullying and thriving with disabilities.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Pok Pok Noodles: Recipes from Thailand and Beyond” by Andy Ricker
The definitive guide to the most delicious noodle dishes of Thailand with recipes anyone can make at home. Filled with stunning food, location photography and storytelling. This book will become an instant classic for armchair travelers and lovers of Thai food and culture.
“Childfree by Choice: The Movement Redefining Family and Creating a New Age of Independence” by Amy Blacksone
Amy Blackstone has been studying the childfree choice since 2008. More people are choosing to forgo parenthood and openly discusses a choice that’s still seen as taboo. Blackstone strips away the misconceptions and reveals the still radical notion that support of the childfree can lead to better lives and societies for all.
“Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe
This is an intricate narrative about a notorious killing in Northern Ireland and its devastating repercussions. In 1972, Jean McConville, a mother of 10, was dragged from her Belfast home by masked intruders, her children clinging to her legs. They never saw her again. Keefe uses the McConville case as a starting point for a tale of a society wracked by a violent guerrilla war — a war with consequences that have never been reckoned with.