LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons,” by John Paul Brammer
The author of the advice column “Hola Papi!” shares a series of hilarious and illuminating stories of his experiences growing up biracial and gay. What started as a racialized title applied to him on the LGBTQIA+ hookup app, Grindr, Brammer has now embraced to dole out heartfelt and hard-won wisdom.
“Hype: How Scammers, Grifters, and Con Artists Are Taking Over the Internet — And Why We’re Following,” by Gabrielle Bluestone
In the wake of colossal scams like Fyre Festival, Theranos, and The Shed at Dulwich, the Emmy-nominated producer of Netflix’s “Fyre” documentary examines the social media hype that leads to consumers getting manipulated. Using scientific research, marketing campaigns, and exclusive documents and interviews, this book seeks to explain the grifting phenomenon and help readers avoid getting played.
“Around the World in 80 Plants,” by Jonathan Drori
This beautiful and unique book from the author of bestselling “Around the World in 80 Trees” explores plants, and the science behind them, uniquely tied to human culture and history. The botanical beauties are brought to life in colorful illustrations by Lucille Clerc.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“It’s Not Complicated,” by Katie Lee Biegel
Classic recipes that are completely unfussy and yet turn out flawless and delicious. A pizza dough recipe that uses only flour, yogurt, salt and requires no rising may just transform your breakfast, lunch and dinners. For fans of the legendary animal style burger, this cookbook explains the secrets to this famous burger from a surprise cooking technique to the legendary special sauce.
“Legends of the North Cascades,” by Jonathan Evison
Written by Bainbridge Island author and with a Pacific Northwest landscape, Evison introduces us to a character, like those from prior books, who is at the brink of unraveling and grappling with tragedy and identity. As winter arrives in the North Cascades, past and present intertwine into a timeless odyssey.
“Girlhood,” by Melissa Febos
The author reflects and researches the notion and experience of girlhood through memoir, investigative journalism and a critical reflection on what society asks of and expects of girls and young women. In questioning the stories told about herself and others, she demands a new narrative be allowed for personal identity to form without the confines of outdated and harmful values and beliefs. (print, e-book)
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY LIST
“Peeled,” by Joan Bauer
Did you enjoy the Westing Game’s mystery and puzzles? Check out these juvenile and young adult books and solve mysteries. Something is rotten in Apple Country, and it’s up to Hildy Biddle, intrepid reporter, to solve the case Can Hildy peel away all the sensationalist news surrounding the case and get to the core of the problem?
“Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” by Chris Grabenstein
This novel for middle-grade readers follows Kyle Keeley, a board game obsessed boy, as he takes on the biggest game of his life as he tries to escape from the ingenious library designed by the game master himself, Mr. Lemoncello.
“The Parker Inheritance,” by Varian Johnson
A true spiritual successor to The Westing Game, 12-year-old Candice Miller is spending time at her grandmother’s house in South Carolina when she and her new friend, Brandon, stumble upon a treasure hunt dating back decades. Can they find the treasure and expose past injustices?