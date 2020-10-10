LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab
A genre-blending fantasy and historical fiction tale, this book comes from the author of the beloved “Shades of Magic” series. Addie made a deal with the devil in 1714: she would be immortal but forgotten by everyone she interacted with ... at least for the first 300 years when inexplicably, the terms of their bargain seem to have changed.
“The Searcher” by Tana French
A stand-alone police-procedural thriller, this detective story is an atmospheric slow burn. A former Chicago cop, still reeling from a brutal divorce, believes he has found peace and quiet in an idyllic Irish village. But things are much darker than they appear on the surface.
“The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” by Kamala Harris
This autobiographical memoir by the second black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate gives a glimpse into the life and background of the nation’s possible first female vice president. As the daughter of immigrants, Harris shares in her own words, her lifelong passion for social justice.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Nightmares” by Ellen Datlow
In this chilling twenty-first-century companion to the cult classic “Darkness: Two Decades of Modern Horror,” Ellen Datlow has mined the breadth and depth of 10 years of terror, collecting superlative works of established horror masters and newcomers alike.
“Horowitz Horror” by Anthony Horowitz
Fans of horror will love this wicked collection of macabre tales sure to send shivers up your spine. Imagine a bathtub with a history so haunted, no one dares get in it … or an ordinary-looking camera that does unspeakable things to its subjects. Tales so scary you might wish you’d never read them.
“The Raven and the Monkey’s Paw” by Edgar Allen Poe and others
This is a collection of classic tales and poems to engage our fear-seeking senses. The beauty lies in their readability: ideal for sharing aloud around a campfire or for a quick thrilling dip under the covers with a flashlight. It’s a year-long collection for reading but an especially perfect pick for this time of year.