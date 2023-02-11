WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood
Bee Königswasser lives by a simple code: What would Marie Curie do? If NASA offered her the lead on a neuroengineering project, Marie would accept without hesitation. But the mother of modern physics never had to co-lead with Levi Ward, who made his feelings toward Bee very clear in grad school. But when her equipment starts to go missing and the staff ignore her, Bee could swear she sees Levi softening into an ally, backing her plays, seconding her ideas.
“Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover
Life and a dismal last name are the only two things Beyah Grim’s parents ever gave her. After carving her path all on her own, Beyah is well on her way to bigger and better things, thanks to no one but herself. With only two short months separating her from the future she’s built and the past she desperately wants to leave behind, an unexpected death leaves Beyah with no place to go during the interim. Forced to reach out to her last resort, Beyah has to spend the remainder of her summer with a father she barely knows. Beyah’s plan is to keep her head down and let the summer slip by seamlessly, but her new neighbor Samson throws a wrench in that plan.
“Love at First” by Kate Clayborn
Sixteen years ago, teen Will Sterling saw — or rather, heard — the girl of his dreams. Standing beneath an apartment building balcony, he shared a perfect moment with a lovely, warm-voiced stranger. It’s a memory that’s never faded, though he’s put so much of his past behind him. Now an unexpected inheritance has brought Will back to that same address, where he plans to offload his new property and get back to his regular life as an overworked doctor. Instead, he encounters a woman, two balconies above, who’s uncannily familiar.
Best friends Rhys and Miles are enjoying their newfound celebrity after winning the Every Game Ever Tournament. Sixth grade is almost over and the two best friends feel that if their lives were video games, then they have definitely leveled up. But with leveling up, come new and more difficult challenges that threaten to break this dynamic duo apart. In this graphic novel about friendship and loyalty, Rhys and Miles discover that sometimes you need to tap in your squad to get the win. Available in print.
“Too Small Tola” by Atinuke
Enjoy three delightful tales from renowned Nigerian storyteller, Atinuke, in this chapter book that introduces a small but mighty heroine. Tola lives in an apartment in the busy city of Lagos, Nigeria, with her sister, Moji, who is very clever; her brother, Dapo, who is very fast; and grandmother, who is very bossy. “Too Small Tola” evokes the urban bustle and rich blending of cultures in Lagos through the eyes of a little girl with an outsized will — and an even bigger heart. Available in print.
“Black Panther Uprising” by Ronald Smith
Before he wore the mantle of the Black Panther, T’Challa was a 13-year-old boy recently returned to Wakanda from his time in the United States and missing the new friends he made there. Luckily, his friends missed him too and soon come to visit in Wakanda. But when a national holiday goes horribly wrong, it’s up to T’Challa and his friends to save his home. Available in print.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
This coming-of-age novel follows the title character, Sam, from her childhood to her teen years growing up in Beverly, Mass. Both her parents are a source of stress with her father’s erratic behavior and her mother’s pressure to think about her future, but through her love of climbing, Sam can ignore the world around her.
“The Singularities” by John Banville
Having just completed a long prison sentence, a mystery man returns to the estate of his childhood, but there is now a new family living there, the Godleys. After moving and getting to know his new landlords, a wealthy woman from his past returns with a strange request. This novel by the Booker Prize winner is full of wit and marks the return of one his most famous characters.
“Daisy” by Libby Sternberg
Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s celebrated novel, “The Great Gatsby,” this tale is a reimagination of the life of Daisy Buchanan. Unlike Nick’s account, Daisy shares more personal details from the tumultuous summer, including the contents of the letter she received from Jay prior to her wedding to Tom, a letter that nearly caused her to call off the ceremony.