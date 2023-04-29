As unusual incidents begin to sweep the globe, a mysterious package from South America arrives at a Washington, D.C. laboratory. Something wants out. The world is on the brink of an apocalyptic disaster. An ancient species, long dormant, is now very much awake.
“Waking Hours” by Lis Wiehl
A high school girl is found dead in the town park, and forensic psychiatrist Dani Harris wants answers. All the suspects are teenagers who were at the party with her the night before but woke up the next morning with no memory of what transpired — even though evidence confirms they were all at the scene of the crime. To solve the case, Dani is forced to form an unlikely alliance and soon realizes there’s more to the mystery than murder.
“The Outsider” by Stephen King
An 11-year-old boy’s violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular residents. As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge, King’s propulsive story kicks into high gear, generating strong tension and almost unbearable suspense. The suspect seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face?
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Birdgirl: Looking to the Skies in Search of a Better Future” by Mya-Rose Craig
In this memoir by environmentalist and activist Mya-Rose Craig, the author discusses her dedication and passion for preservation and social justice. An avid birdwatcher, Craig also recalls her feelings of joy and reflection when spotting a new bird.
“Otherlands: A Journey Through Earth’s Extinct Worlds” by Thomas Halliday
Through the use of cutting edge science, evolutionary biologist Thomas Halliday explores the Earth as it used to be. Focusing on 16 fossil sites, Halliday also tracks the intricate relationships and fragile ecosystem that make up this planet we share.
“Spring Rain: A Life Lived in Gardens” by Marc Hamer
Written by a retired professional gardener, this book is a moving memoir that shares what Hamer has learned throughout his life as he finally settles down in his home of Cardiff, Wales. According to the author himself, “Spring Rain is about the joy of your own back garden.”
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Seven Empty Houses” by Samanta Schweblin
Translated from Spanish, Seven Empty Houses consist of seven stories of seven houses that reveal the fragile truths of our sense of place and home. Samanta Schweblin is a three-time Booker Prize finalist and winner of the 2022 National Book Award for Translated Literature. Available in print, as an e-book and in e-audio.
“Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
This book might require tissues as it asks, “can love make a broken person whole?” From the author of “Dear Edward,” a book that is an homage to Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” that tells the story of what it means to love deeply through pain, chaos and rupture. This is Oprah’s newest book club pick. Available in print.
“The Hard Parts” by Oksana Masters
A memoir of grit beyond compare. The author was born in Ukraine in the aftermath of Chernobyl with a long list of significant birth defects as a result of nuclear chemical exposure. Masters was relinquished by her birth parents to the orphanage system. The astonishing story of her journey from the darkness of despair to becoming the most decorated winter Paralympic or Olympic athlete. Available in print.