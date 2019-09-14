WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Original Meaning” by Jake N. Rakove
Sept. 17 is “National Constitution Day,” and the perfect time to check out this ebook to learn what the U.S. Constitution really meant and what the framers intended. It also pays particular attention to James Madison, the genius whose brilliance shaped the document’s framing, ratification and amendment.
“Novus Ordo Seclorum” by Forrest McDonald
This e-book deftly recreates the intellectual world of the amazing 55 men whose genius and passion gave to us the United States Constitution. It explains their understanding of law, history, political philosophy, political economy and how the Framers were guided by their own experience, wisdom and common sense.
“American Gospel” by Jon Meacham
This e-book by Pulitzer Prize winning author Jon Meacham reveals how the Founding Fathers viewed faith — and how they ultimately created a nation in which belief in God is a matter of choice.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Unicorn is Maybe Not So Great After All” by Bob Shea
Unicorn can’t wait for his first day of school because he knows that everyone loves him, and he is sure to be extremely popular. Unfortunately, things don’t go according to plan, and in his attempt to gain more friends, Unicorn has become extremely annoying. Can his best friend, Goat, help Unicorn relax and be his magical self before he drives away all his new classmates?
“I’m Worried” by Michael Ian Black; illustrated by Debbie Ridpath Ohi
Michael Ian Black is back at it again with his line of picturebooks featuring Potato, Flamingo and a little gal. This time, Potato can’t stop worrying about all the uncertainties in life, and he drags Flamingo into his worry party. Thankfully, their other buddy is there to remind them that while there are things to worry about, there are far more things to enjoy.
“Cheshire Crossing” by Andy Weir; illustrated by Sarah Andersen
This unique young adult graphic novel takes place at Cheshire Crossing, a fantasy filled boarding school. There we meet much loved characters Alice (Alice in Wonderland), Wendy (Peter Pan) and Dorthy (Wizard of Oz) who discover their supernatural powers can intertwine while on amazing adventures. All is fun until the villians from their respective stories also intertwine and wreak havoc.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“To Live on an Island” by Emma Bland Smith
Whales outside your window, the sound of ferries passing by, hiking to school through the woods — explore what it is like to grow up on an island in the Pacific Northwest. Beautifully illustrated with brief nonfiction elements on each page to help guide the reader in learning about what makes PNW island culture special.
“Astronomy You Can Nibble (Super Simple Science You Can Snack on)” by Megan Borgert-Spaniol
Learn about what astronomers do and what they have discovered while making delicious science-themed snacks. Step-by-step instructions and full-color photos make the recipes easy for children to prepare. Check out the entire “Super Simple Science You Can Snack On” series for more tasty STEM fun!
“We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World” by Malala Yousafzai
In her powerful new book, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai introduces some of the people behind the statistics and news stories about the millions of people displaced worldwide. Yousafzai reminds her readers that every single one of the 68.5 million currently displaced is a person — often a younger person — with hopes and dreams and that everyone deserves universal human rights and a safe home.