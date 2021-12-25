WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas” by Jimmy Fallon
We all remember the excitement that builds up in the days and weeks before Christmas, the most magical day of the year. With this fun picture book, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon makes the week before Christmas even more fun with this seasonal countdown book. This is a book that’s sure to have your kids asking, “How many sleeps until the arrival of Santa and his reindeer?”
“Santa and the Goodnight Train” by June Sobel
It can be hard to settle down to sleep before Christmas. In this picture book, hop on the Goodnight Train as it sleepily follows Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. Featuring rhyming text and bold illustrations in a soothing color palette, this book is sure to put even the most restless elf right to sleep.
“Everybody’s Tree” by Barbara Joosse
Join a mighty spruce tree as it grows along with the little boy who first selected it for the Christmas tree farm. Is it destined to adorn a family’s living room, or maybe a far grander venue? With realistic illustrations similar to classics like “The Polar Express,” this book is sure to leave you with a warm holiday feeling.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Sometimes I Trip On How Happy We Could Be” by Nichole Perkins
Through the vantage point of her own life, Nichole Perkins breaks down the ways that pop culture enhances and harms our lives. A collection of essays that doesn’t hold back, covering everything from relationships to stereotypes, Miss Piggy and Janet Jackson, this book is fierce, fresh and vulnerable. Ultimately reminding us to take the best of what pop culture has to offer and throwing away anything that harms us or doesn’t bring joy. Available as a print book.
“Treehouses” by Philip Jodidio
A Taschen book of 50 fairytale treehouses from across the world that span the vast realm of architecture and creative style. From lavish to simplistic, ultra-modern to spaceship, nest to cathedral, the unique examples in this book reinforce the imagination and remind us the sky’s the limit and treehouses can be both functional, decorative, a primary home or a work of art. Available as a print book.
“Win Me Something” by Kyle Lucia Wu
A coming-of-age book that ultimately asks what it means to belong and how we must figure out who we are and how we will define our lives. Willa Chen has grown up in the in between. She is biracial Chinese American and doesn’t feel like she fits in at school where she is not Asian or white enough to fit in at school. When her parents divorce, remarry and start new families she feels an outsider there too. The loneliness follows her to college where she begins working as a nanny for a wealthy family. It is here, witnessing up close all that she has yearned for that she finds herself reexamining her own life and who wants to define herself to be. Available as a print book.