NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life” by Delia Ephron
Ephron, writer of romantic comedies, finds her life shifting gears into grief upon the death of her sister and husband to cancer. Facing her anguish and the way she lived her life, Ephron turned to writing. One New York Times op-ed leads to a late-in-life love story, interrupted by her own leukemia diagnosis. Ephron’s memoir is raw and seesaws between laughter and tears and is both a love story and that of facing grief and death again and again. Available as a print book.
“Lucie Yi Is Not a Romantic” by Lauren Ho
Lucie Yi yearns to find Mr. Right and procreate. A wildly successful and ambitious career driven personality leads her to take matters into her own hands and make a creative detour onto a co-parenting website. Lucie takes a leap of faith upon being matched with Collin Reed, who checks all of her boxes. Pregnancy follows and a trip to Singapore brings them face to face with Lucie’s family and past loves, ultimately requiring her to navigate family and her own joy. Available as a print book.
“Translating Myself & Others” by Jhumpa Lahiri
Lahiri learned Italian as an adult, following notoriety as a writer of fiction, she turned towards nonfiction to explore language, research and the art of the essay. This collection of candid, disarming and deeply personal essays bring us into the room with her as she reflects on her chosen identity as a translator and writer in two languages. Drawing on ancient texts, Lahiri explores the distinction that exists between writing one’s own words and translating. A meditation in both a linguistic and personal metamorphosis. Available as a print book.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Founding Mothers” by Cokie Roberts
New York Times bestselling author Cokie Roberts brings us women who fought the Revolution as valiantly as the men, often defending their very doorsteps.
Drawing upon personal correspondence, private journals and even favored recipes, Roberts reveals the often-surprising stories of these fascinating women.
“1776” by David McCullough
In this masterful book, David McCullough tells the intensely human story of those who marched with Gen. George Washington in the year of the Declaration of Independence. Based on extensive research in both American and British archives, “1776” is a powerful drama written with extraordinary narrative vitality.
“Killing England” by Bill O’Reilly
Told through the eyes of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and Great Britain’s King George III, “Killing England” chronicles the path to independence in gripping detail, taking the reader from the battlefields of America to the royal courts of Europe.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Patriarchy Blues: Reflections on Manhood” by Frederick Joseph
In this personal and thought-provoking collection, author Frederick Joseph tackles questions of toxic masculinity and what it means to be a man. Drawing from his experiences as a Black man in the United States, Joseph also reflects on the patriarchy, fatherhood, and the complicated reality of manhood. This title is available in print format.
“The End of Burnout: Why Work Drains Us and How to Build Better Lives” by Jonathan Malesic
Familiar with burnout after quitting his job as a tenured professor, the author explores the psychology and origins of burnout at work. Malesic also gives insight into how to recognize and overcome burnout culture. This title is available in print format and as an e-book.
“Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine” by Michele Borba, Ed. D.
In her latest book, Dr. Michele Borba, author of “UnSelfie,” outlines seven character traits that parents can teach their children so they can thrive in our fast-paced world. Full of actionable steps and in-depth research, “Thrivers” is a practical guide for parents of kids from young preschoolers to older teenagers. This title is available in print format.